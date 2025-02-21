The best PS5 Pro games for 2025

The standard PlayStation 5 is already capable of providing some pretty staggering visuals alongside reasonable performance, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from bringing the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro to the table. Games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s better hardware can provide some noticeable improvements to performance and visual fidelity, making it a worthwhile upgrade for those looking for the very best experience during their gaming sessions. But not every game has PS5 Pro modes built into it, so we’ve compiled a list of the best PS5 Pro-enhanced games you can play right now.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Play 92% 92% 4.5/5 4.5/5 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Square Enix Creative Business Unit I Publisher Square Enix Release February 29, 2024 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arguably benefits more from its PS5 Pro modes than any other game during the launch windows of the console. This sweeping and thrilling role-playing adventure was already gorgeous to behold, but it suffered from some slightly blurry graphics, especially in outdoor settings. The PS5 Pro allows you to enjoy the experience in glorious 4K with vastly improved visual clarity and a rock-solid 60 fps. With such an improvement over the base PS5, this is the killer app for showing what the PS5 Pro can do. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – First Look Trailer

Demon's Souls Play 86% 86% Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bluepoint Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release November 12, 2020 For those who crave a good challenge, Demon’s Souls is a fantastic choice — and this launch title remains on the best-looking titles to release on the PS5 to date. However, the PS5 Pro brings a noticeable upgrade to visual quality (particularly shadows) while maintaining 60 fps, helping this looker stand out even more among its contemporaries. Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5

Astro Bot Play 92% 92% 4.5/5 4.5/5 Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Team Asobi Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release September 06, 2024 Astro Bot is one of the best platformers in years, and no one was complaining about how great it looked on the PS5 running at 60 fps. But the game’s PS5 Pro update makes improvements to its resolution and reduces jagged edges, making it the definitive way to play this charming adventure. Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Play 86% 86% 4.5/5 4.5/5 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Studios Release October 20, 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a phenomenal superhero sequel that makes exceptional use of the base PS5. With the PS5 Pro, developer Insomniac has introduced various new modes that give you a lot of control over how to best enjoy the game. With great power comes great improvements, so you can appreciate things like better draw distance, texture detail, and ray tracing capabilities. This is hands-down the best way to swing around New York. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | Be Greater. Together. Trailer | PS5 Games

Lies of P Play 86% 86% 3.5/5 3.5/5 Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer Round8 Studio Publisher Neowiz Release September 18, 2023 Lies of P is a challenging Soulslike experience reminiscent of Bloodborne. When every move you make is immensely important, you want performance and visual quality to be perfect across the board. Luckily, the PS5 Pro version of this title provides native 4K at 60 fps, which means you can’t blame the game’s performance when you die. Maybe it’s not such a great idea… Lies of P - Story Trailer

The Last of Us Part I Play 93% 93% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Naughty Dog Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release September 01, 2022 The Last of Us Part I is widely said to be an unnecessary remake, but there’s no denying how incredible it looks. Taking things even further, the PS5 Pro version of this Naughty Dog classic offers a singular new mode, but it makes significant improvements to anti-aliasing and resolution, letting you experience the game at 60 fps without sacrificing much in the way of graphical splendor. The Last of Us Part I - Announce Trailer