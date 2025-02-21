 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best PS5 Pro games for 2025

By
A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

The standard PlayStation 5 is already capable of providing some pretty staggering visuals alongside reasonable performance, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from bringing the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro to the table. Games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s better hardware can provide some noticeable improvements to performance and visual fidelity, making it a worthwhile upgrade for those looking for the very best experience during their gaming sessions. But not every game has PS5 Pro modes built into it, so we’ve compiled a list of the best PS5 Pro-enhanced games you can play right now.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
92%
4.5/5
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Square Enix Creative Business Unit I
Publisher
Square Enix
Release
February 29, 2024
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arguably benefits more from its PS5 Pro modes than any other game during the launch windows of the console. This sweeping and thrilling role-playing adventure was already gorgeous to behold, but it suffered from some slightly blurry graphics, especially in outdoor settings. The PS5 Pro allows you to enjoy the experience in glorious 4K with vastly improved visual clarity and a rock-solid 60 fps. With such an improvement over the base PS5, this is the killer app for showing what the PS5 Pro can do.
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – First Look Trailer
Recommended Videos

Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls
86%
Platforms
PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Bluepoint Games
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
November 12, 2020
For those who crave a good challenge, Demon’s Souls is a fantastic choice — and this launch title remains on the best-looking titles to release on the PS5 to date. However, the PS5 Pro brings a noticeable upgrade to visual quality (particularly shadows) while maintaining 60 fps, helping this looker stand out even more among its contemporaries.
Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Related

Astro Bot

Astro Bot
92%
4.5/5
Platforms
PlayStation 5
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Team Asobi
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
September 06, 2024
Astro Bot is one of the best platformers in years, and no one was complaining about how great it looked on the PS5 running at 60 fps. But the game’s PS5 Pro update makes improvements to its resolution and reduces jagged edges, making it the definitive way to play this charming adventure.
Astro Bot - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
86%
4.5/5
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
Insomniac Games
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Studios
Release
October 20, 2023
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a phenomenal superhero sequel that makes exceptional use of the base PS5. With the PS5 Pro, developer Insomniac has introduced various new modes that give you a lot of control over how to best enjoy the game. With great power comes great improvements, so you can appreciate things like better draw distance, texture detail, and ray tracing capabilities. This is hands-down the best way to swing around New York.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | Be Greater. Together. Trailer | PS5 Games

Lies of P

Lies of P
86%
3.5/5
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One
Genre
Role-playing (RPG)
Developer
Round8 Studio
Publisher
Neowiz
Release
September 18, 2023
Lies of P is a challenging Soulslike experience reminiscent of Bloodborne. When every move you make is immensely important, you want performance and visual quality to be perfect across the board. Luckily, the PS5 Pro version of this title provides native 4K at 60 fps, which means you can’t blame the game’s performance when you die. Maybe it’s not such a great idea…
Lies of P - Story Trailer

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I
93%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Naughty Dog
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
September 01, 2022
The Last of Us Part I is widely said to be an unnecessary remake, but there’s no denying how incredible it looks. Taking things even further, the PS5 Pro version of this Naughty Dog classic offers a singular new mode, but it makes significant improvements to anti-aliasing and resolution, letting you experience the game at 60 fps without sacrificing much in the way of graphical splendor.
The Last of Us Part I - Announce Trailer

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade
79%
3/5
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
SHIFT UP
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
April 26, 2024
Stellar Blade was an unexpected hit when it landed in 2024, but it has since become one of the PS5’s most beloved action titles. It looked pretty good on the base PS5, but the PS5 Pro offers a variety of different modes for players to pick from with different boons for each, including one that even takes advantage of 120hz screens. But regardless of which you choose, you can be certain that you’ll notice a major improvement in your gameplay experience.
프로젝트 이브 Project EVE Teaser Trailer 4K 60fps

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. He started as a…
Days Gone Remastered features several new gameplay modes and updated graphics
sonys-bend-studio-is-working-on-a-very-exciting-new-ip

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Days Gone, Bend Studio's post-apocalyptic exploration of a ruined world, is getting a remaster for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Revisit the classic fight for survival in a world overrun by Freakers, using every tool at your disposal. It's the game you know and love, with a lot of new additions revealed by PlayStation's State of Play.

Read more
Metal Gear Solid: Delta won’t keep you waiting much longer
Snake aims an RPG in Metal Gear Solid: Delta.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

After a small snafu where the trailer leaked early, we got the official reveal of the Metal Gear Solid: Delta release date trailer during the February State of Play event. We can revisit the earliest entry in the MGS timeline on August 28, 2025.

Read more
A new Dynasty Warriors game just surprise launched during Sony’s State of Play
A warrior on a cliff surrounded by enemies in Warriors: Abyss.

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

A brand new entry in the Warriors franchise got a shadow drop during the PlayStation State of Play. Warriors: Abyss is a roguelike twist on the classic Musou series you can purchase right now on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Read more