The best PS5 Pro games for 2025

The standard PlayStation 5 is already capable of providing some pretty staggering visuals alongside reasonable performance, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from bringing the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro to the table. Games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s better hardware can provide some noticeable improvements to performance and visual fidelity, making it a worthwhile upgrade for those looking for the very best experience during their gaming sessions. But not every game has PS5 Pro modes built into it, so we’ve compiled a list of the best PS5 Pro-enhanced games you can play right now.