PS Plus Premium is adding a new feature next month that will allow subscribers to cloud stream select PlayStation 5 games. The initial list includes heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. Sony is targeting an October 30 launch in North America.

Cloud streaming has been one of the primary selling points of PS Plus since its relaunch last year. Subscribers can use the feature to access several games in the service’s catalog, including PlayStation 3 games. The new feature will now extend that technology to newer PS5 releases, with Sony saying it plans to make “hundreds” of games streamable.

The initial list of compatible games includes Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV. Select game trials will also be available to play via cloud streaming. That list includes Hogwarts Legacy, The Calisto Protocol, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. DLC in compatible games will also be streamable, and in-game purchases will carry over as well.

Several resolution options will be available, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p. Those will run at 60 frames per second (fps)with SDR or HDR output. The feature also supports the PS5’s audio capabilities, including its Tempest 3D Audiotech. Notably, the feature will only be available on PS5 consoles. PS4 owners with Premium will not be able to stream PS5 games.

The feature is set to roll out soon across various regions. Those in North America can expect it to launch around October 30. Japan and Europe will get it a little sooner, as Sony is targeting October 17 and 23 launch dates for those regions, respectively.

