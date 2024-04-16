 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Every rumored video game console: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 Pro and more

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A red and blue PS5 stands on a table with matching controllers.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

History would tell you that 2024 isn’t a year where you should expect a lot of new game consoles. We’re smack dab in the middle of a console generation and we’ve already seen the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S get upgrades during it. A wave of brand new consoles is likely four years away if the precedent set by previous generations holds up.

And yet, we’re swimming in hardware rumors these days. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have rumored systems in the works. On top of that, we’re on the verge of an early second generation for portable PCs like the Steam Deck. Companies like Lenovo and Asus are also plotting follow-ups to their own devices. It’s a lot to keep track of, with scattered reports sharing rumors about the status of each. To help you stay on top of the news, we’ve rounded up every major gaming device that’s currently in the works. You can expect to see some — if not all — of these in the next year.

Recommended Videos

Nintendo Switch 2

An image of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Red Edition.
Nintendo

The biggest console on the horizon is the Nintendo Switch’s still unnamed successor. Fans are calling it the Nintendo Switch 2 for now. Originally rumored for a holiday 2024 release (thanks in no small part to an odd Gameshark press release that teased the console would launch this September), the system is now expected to drop sometime in 2025. The Verge reports that a March release date may be imminent, which would line up with the original Switch.

Related

Few details are known about the system itself. Reports indicate that developers got a look at it during last year’s Gamescom, but Nintendo has yet to reveal anything concrete. Bloomberg reports that the system may include an 8-inch LCD display and Digital Foundry claims it’ll use Nvidia’s T238 chipset, with visuals and performance being on par with the PS4 and Xbox One. Everything else, like how similar it will be to the current Switch, is a total mystery.

PlayStation 5 Pro

The Razer Kaira Pro sitting next to a PS5 console.
Razer

While the Switch 2 may still be one year away, the PlayStation 5 Pro may be coming very soon. Rumors about the mid-generation upgrade have been heating up in recent weeks, with reports giving a clear idea of what the console may entail. Multiple outlets and content creators claim to have seen leaked internal documents detailing the system’s specs. If those claims are to be believed, the system may have a CPU that’s 45% faster than what’s available in current models. It may also include a feature called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is a tool that may help smooth frame rates and improve image quality.

There’s good reason to think that the rumors are true. According to The Verge, dev kits are already out in the wild and Sony wants to have supported games ready by August. That could mean that the PS5 Pro could launch late this summer or early fall to capitalize on this year’s holiday season. The PS5 Pro will have to hold PlayStation fans over for a while, as the PS6 is still likely four years away at least.

New Xbox Series X

A leaked slide shows an updated Xbox Series X mode.
Microsoft

While Sony and Nintendo’s consoles only exist through reports and rumors, there’s more concrete validity to Xbox’s upcoming plans. After some unredacted documents were uploaded during Microsoft’s recent Federal Trade Commisssion (FTC) trial, we know that the company has plans for some kind of mid-generation refresh. A leaked image at the time showed a device code-named Brooklin, which radically changed the Series X’s boxy design. The system was set to include 2TB of storage, a new controller, improved power options, and more for $500.

Those plans may have shifted, though. Since then, rumors have emerged that Microsoft has a much different plan. Multiple reports note that the company may have settled for a white Xbox Series X model instead, which would omit the system’s disc drive. There are even some images of the device floating around currently. That redesign would make sense considering that Microsoft launched a black Series S last year, but that would be a fairly big change from Microsoft’s much larger plan. Expect one of the two to be out in time for the holidays.

Steam Deck 2

The Steam Deck OLED on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

On top of those three big system launches, there’s a lot currently happening in the handheld PC space. First up, there’s the Steam Deck. While the device got an excellent OLED upgrade last year, Valve has stated that it plans to release a true second-generation follow-up down the line. There are no details on what that will entail, but it’s a more explicit confirmation than anything we’ve seen out of Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox.

Don’t expect a Steam Deck 2 anytime soon though. In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Valve’s Lawrence Yang set some expectations about when we might see the device: “A true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn’t be for a few years.”

ROG Ally 2

Starfield running on the Asus ROG Ally.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While the Steam Deck 2 might be a few years off, we might be getting an Asus Rog Ally follow-up much sooner. In an interview with Techlusive, Asus’ Arnold Su said that the company will “most likely” release a new handheld later this year. That’s a quick upgrade, putting just a year-and-a-half between Rog Ally models. That may sound like an aggressive release plan, but it makes sense considering what a stranglehold Valve holds over the space presently. Rivals will need to work twice as fast to catch up.

Legion Go 2

A Legion Go sits on a table with its controllers dethatched.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

The ROG Ally isn’t the only Steam Deck competitor that’s due for an upgrade — Lenovo’s Legion Go may get a follow-up too. That detail comes from this year’s Lenovo Innovate conference where Lenovo’s Clifford Chong seemed to confirm that a Legion Go 2 is in the works. “It’s a product category that we do see potential in and that we will continue to invest in,” Chong said. “We are looking towards when the time is right to have a next generation to provide even more features.” It’s a a vague sentiment that leaves room for Lenovo to scrap plans, but it does seem like the company is serious about the handheld PC race for now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
This console generation isn’t about games or hardware. It’s about services
A character stands below a ship in Starfield.

It’s been over two years since the start of the current console generation, which launched with a rocky start at the end of 2020. You'd think it's been more than long enough to understand what it's all about, but for many, there's still confusion. That might be changing this year. As Tomas Franzese wrote earlier this month, 2023 could be the year where we finally see what games define this generation’s consoles, at least in terms of exclusives. He also noted that games could stop being cross-platform, launching on just current-gen consoles instead of simultaneously on last-gen ones.

While that'll finally give us some memorable games, it doesn't bring us closer to defining the hardware itself. Besides a few extra teraflops and new ultra-fast SSDs, there isn’t much that helps the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S stand out from their predecessors. Sure, the PS5 looks like a giant spaceship, and the Xbox Series X is built like a fridge, but we didn’t know what these devices could offer that the PS4 and Xbox One couldn’t besides some pretty lighting effects and virtually non-existent loading times.

Read more
PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
That's going to be one of the most important tasks for Microsoft and Sony in 2023. This year, we'll see a much larger number of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusives, especially from first-party studios. Games like Forspoken, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield will be just some of the games this year that will demonstrate what exactly a ninth-generation console game feels and looks like. That means that the stakes are high for this year's biggest releases, as they need to prove that the games industry hasn't plateaued. 
A slow but steady start
It’s hard to believe we’re already over two years into this new console generation, considering that we're still seeing high-profile games launching on old platforms. That looks like it will change this year, though, as more games will release exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to give those consoles more of an identity. Still, that’s taken more time than it did for the eighth generation of game consoles: the PS4 and Xbox One.
Even the Xbox One, for all its faults at release, had games like Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, and Ryse: Son of Rome early on to show what Microsoft wanted that new generation of games to look like. They did so through both impressive visuals for their time and via Xbox One gimmicks like SmartGlass and Kinect. We haven’t seen that as much with the Xbox Series X/S because early-generation games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 were intentionally cross-gen, and its more ambitious exclusives have suffered delays.
On the PlayStation front, the PS4 admittedly took a few years to get going on the exclusives front. Games like Infamous Second Son, Driveclub, and Bloodborne eventually impressed, though, and fantastic exclusives were consistently launching throughout each year by 2017. The PS5 is following a similar cadence, as Astro’s Playroom remains an outstanding PS5 and DualSense showcase, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part 1 show what the system is capable of.

Still, last year’s two biggest PlayStation Studios releases, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarök, came out on PS4 and still felt "last-gen" as a result. One can’t help but think what both games could have done had they launched solely on PS5. That's a question I hope to see answered more firmly over the next 12 months.
The importance of 2023 console exclusives 
As we enter the PS5’s third year, its upcoming exclusives will be some of the most pivotal on the system. Forspoken could demonstrate some impressive visual effects early on, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in an even more crucial position. It will be the first sequel to a PS4-era hit that isn’t tied to the PS4. The PS5’s high frame rate and adaptive triggers already enhance Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Remastered when played on PS5.
I’m intrigued to see how Insomniac Games can push the visuals further, make more parts of New York City explorable, and take swinging around as the Spider-Men even further on PS5. Hopefully, any other PS5 exclusives launching this year will do similar things.

Read more
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
A Sea of Thieves skeleton sits in front of text that says 2022 Best Live Service Games.

Some games are meant to be played once, savored, and then shelved for the next one -- not unlike a book or a movie. But many other games are meant to be played and replayed over a long period of time, offering wildly different experiences each time you sit down and boot them up. There were many ongoing games to pick from in 2022, a lot of which include live service elements like online multiplayer, microtransactions, and regular content updates -- though not all are worth investing your time into.

Even though there are plenty of stinkers out there to avoid, there were also several ongoing games that kept our attention in 2022, ranging across several genres. From globe-trotting online roleplaying games to far simpler games you can play at a café bench, here are 10 games that set the bar for live service in 2022.
Fortnite

Read more