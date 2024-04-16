History would tell you that 2024 isn’t a year where you should expect a lot of new game consoles. We’re smack dab in the middle of a console generation and we’ve already seen the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S get upgrades during it. A wave of brand new consoles is likely four years away if the precedent set by previous generations holds up.

And yet, we’re swimming in hardware rumors these days. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have rumored systems in the works. On top of that, we’re on the verge of an early second generation for portable PCs like the Steam Deck. Companies like Lenovo and Asus are also plotting follow-ups to their own devices. It’s a lot to keep track of, with scattered reports sharing rumors about the status of each. To help you stay on top of the news, we’ve rounded up every major gaming device that’s currently in the works. You can expect to see some — if not all — of these in the next year.

Nintendo Switch 2

The biggest console on the horizon is the Nintendo Switch’s still unnamed successor. Fans are calling it the Nintendo Switch 2 for now. Originally rumored for a holiday 2024 release (thanks in no small part to an odd Gameshark press release that teased the console would launch this September), the system is now expected to drop sometime in 2025. The Verge reports that a March release date may be imminent, which would line up with the original Switch.

Few details are known about the system itself. Reports indicate that developers got a look at it during last year’s Gamescom, but Nintendo has yet to reveal anything concrete. Bloomberg reports that the system may include an 8-inch LCD display and Digital Foundry claims it’ll use Nvidia’s T238 chipset, with visuals and performance being on par with the PS4 and Xbox One. Everything else, like how similar it will be to the current Switch, is a total mystery.

PlayStation 5 Pro

While the Switch 2 may still be one year away, the PlayStation 5 Pro may be coming very soon. Rumors about the mid-generation upgrade have been heating up in recent weeks, with reports giving a clear idea of what the console may entail. Multiple outlets and content creators claim to have seen leaked internal documents detailing the system’s specs. If those claims are to be believed, the system may have a CPU that’s 45% faster than what’s available in current models. It may also include a feature called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is a tool that may help smooth frame rates and improve image quality.

There’s good reason to think that the rumors are true. According to The Verge, dev kits are already out in the wild and Sony wants to have supported games ready by August. That could mean that the PS5 Pro could launch late this summer or early fall to capitalize on this year’s holiday season. The PS5 Pro will have to hold PlayStation fans over for a while, as the PS6 is still likely four years away at least.

New Xbox Series X

While Sony and Nintendo’s consoles only exist through reports and rumors, there’s more concrete validity to Xbox’s upcoming plans. After some unredacted documents were uploaded during Microsoft’s recent Federal Trade Commisssion (FTC) trial, we know that the company has plans for some kind of mid-generation refresh. A leaked image at the time showed a device code-named Brooklin, which radically changed the Series X’s boxy design. The system was set to include 2TB of storage, a new controller, improved power options, and more for $500.

Those plans may have shifted, though. Since then, rumors have emerged that Microsoft has a much different plan. Multiple reports note that the company may have settled for a white Xbox Series X model instead, which would omit the system’s disc drive. There are even some images of the device floating around currently. That redesign would make sense considering that Microsoft launched a black Series S last year, but that would be a fairly big change from Microsoft’s much larger plan. Expect one of the two to be out in time for the holidays.

Steam Deck 2

On top of those three big system launches, there’s a lot currently happening in the handheld PC space. First up, there’s the Steam Deck. While the device got an excellent OLED upgrade last year, Valve has stated that it plans to release a true second-generation follow-up down the line. There are no details on what that will entail, but it’s a more explicit confirmation than anything we’ve seen out of Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox.

Don’t expect a Steam Deck 2 anytime soon though. In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Valve’s Lawrence Yang set some expectations about when we might see the device: “A true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn’t be for a few years.”

ROG Ally 2

While the Steam Deck 2 might be a few years off, we might be getting an Asus Rog Ally follow-up much sooner. In an interview with Techlusive, Asus’ Arnold Su said that the company will “most likely” release a new handheld later this year. That’s a quick upgrade, putting just a year-and-a-half between Rog Ally models. That may sound like an aggressive release plan, but it makes sense considering what a stranglehold Valve holds over the space presently. Rivals will need to work twice as fast to catch up.

Legion Go 2

The ROG Ally isn’t the only Steam Deck competitor that’s due for an upgrade — Lenovo’s Legion Go may get a follow-up too. That detail comes from this year’s Lenovo Innovate conference where Lenovo’s Clifford Chong seemed to confirm that a Legion Go 2 is in the works. “It’s a product category that we do see potential in and that we will continue to invest in,” Chong said. “We are looking towards when the time is right to have a next generation to provide even more features.” It’s a a vague sentiment that leaves room for Lenovo to scrap plans, but it does seem like the company is serious about the handheld PC race for now.

