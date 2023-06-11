A black Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD launches in September

At the end of the Xbox Games Showcase portion of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct double feature today, head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed brand new Xbox hardware. A black version of the Xbox Series S that has 1 TB of SSD storage was revealed.

The Carbon Black design of this system brings the smaller, digital-only console more in line with the color scheme of the Xbox Series X. For the most part, this new console will feature all of the same specs of the white Xbox Series S, with the expectation of storage space. Instead of only having 512 GB of storage, the Carbon Black Xbox Series S console will have a 1 TB SSD like the Xbox Series X. Considering that a lack of storage space is one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series S, this is a very nice alternative to have.

Recommended Videos

Because it has more storage space, it will be slightly more expensive than the standard Xbox Series S. Instead of $300, the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Carbon Black will retail for $350. That means people interested in picking up an Xbox now have three different pricing tiers and versions of the console to consider. It’s already available for preorder from Microsoft, and you’ll only have to wait a couple of months to pick it up.

Xbox Series S – 1 TB will be released on September 1 of this year. That means it will be released less than a week before the launch of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated Xbox-exclusive sci-fi RPG. Xbox finally seems to have a solid lineup of exclusives coming afterward, too, as Forza Motorsport finally comes out on October 10 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed launch next year.

Editors' Recommendations