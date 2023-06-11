After a long wait, Avowed finally reappeared at today’s Xbox Game Showcase. The upcoming action RPG is now scheduled for a 2024 launch.

Avowed - Official Gameplay Trailer

First announced at Xbox’s 2021 Games Show, Avowed is a new action RPG from Obsidian. We’ve heard next to nothing about it over the past two years, but it seemed like it was going to be one of Xbox’s next big exclusives after Starfield. That appears to be the case, as the game will headline Xbox’s 2024 lineup.

We got our closest look at the game yet during the presentation thanks to a gameplay trailer. While it didn’t give a full sense of how the game plays, we got to see a lot of magic action. We see some diverse spellcasting, with the main character shooting balls of fire and creating purple voids. There’s also a fair amount of hack-and-slash gameplay, as characters slash with a sword with one hand and shoot magic with another. Another shot shows them dual-wielding guns, so it seems like it supports a wide range of playstyles.

We got a good glimpse at its world and a little story setup too. The most exciting part of the trailer, though, is when we see the main character squaring off against some form of mutated bear.

We don’t know too much about its specific systems otherwise. The tagline “forge your destiny” could imply that we can expect some kind of crafting element, but we likely won’t see more until later this year at the earliest.

Avowed is scheduled to launch in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S. It’ll launch on Game Pass.

