 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Avowed finally reappears at Xbox Games Showcase with a 2024 launch window

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

After a long wait, Avowed finally reappeared at today’s Xbox Game Showcase. The upcoming action RPG is now scheduled for a 2024 launch.

Avowed - Official Gameplay Trailer

First announced at Xbox’s 2021 Games Show, Avowed is a new action RPG from Obsidian. We’ve heard next to nothing about it over the past two years, but it seemed like it was going to be one of Xbox’s next big exclusives after Starfield. That appears to be the case, as the game will headline Xbox’s 2024 lineup.

Recommended Videos

We got our closest look at the game yet during the presentation thanks to a gameplay trailer. While it didn’t give a full sense of how the game plays, we got to see a lot of magic action. We see some diverse spellcasting, with the main character shooting balls of fire and creating purple voids. There’s also a fair amount of hack-and-slash gameplay, as characters slash with a sword with one hand and shoot magic with another. Another shot shows them dual-wielding guns, so it seems like it supports a wide range of playstyles.

Related
A spellcaster holds a book in Avowed.
Xbox

We got a good glimpse at its world and a little story setup too. The most exciting part of the trailer, though, is when we see the main character squaring off against some form of mutated bear.

We don’t know too much about its specific systems otherwise. The tagline “forge your destiny” could imply that we can expect some kind of crafting element, but we likely won’t see more until later this year at the earliest.

Avowed is scheduled to launch in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S. It’ll launch on Game Pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Capcom Showcase 2023: how to watch and what to expect
Key art for the 2023 Capcom Showcase.

Capcom has been on a hot streak this year with the launches of Resident Evil 4's remake, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6. Now, later this month, the storied Japanese game developer and publisher is going to continue celebrating its fortieth anniversary us a look at what's coming next from them. This will come in the form of a new Capcom Showcase, which the company has typically held around this time each year.

While we don't really know if this show will contain many exciting new reveals, it's still probably worth tuning into for Capcom fans. If you're wondering when and where to stream it, we've rounded up all of that information for you as well.
When is Capcom Showcase 2023

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase can succeed where the PlayStation Showcase struggled
Senua stares ahead wearing war paint.

If there’s one video game presentation happening over the next week that has the most to prove, it’s the Xbox Games Showcase. Despite a strong start to the year with Hi-Fi Rush and a solid Developer Direct showcase, Microsoft’s gaming branch has floundered in recent months because of struggles with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the rocky launch of Redfall. With the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature, Microsoft must reconfirm its commitment to gaming and to releasing high-quality first-party exclusives.

That said, Xbox is in an excellent position to do just that because of Sony’s underwhelming May showcase. As the first major gaming presentation of the summer, Sony had the chance to “win” the whole game reveal season early with its PlayStation Showcase. Ultimately, that live stream proved disappointing because of its focus on CGI reveal trailers and live service games.

Read more
Fortnite gets a ‘wild’ new trailer featuring Optimus Prime
Optimus Prime reveal in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 WILDS trailer

The new Fortnite season has finally been shown off in earnest at Summer Games Fest, where we also got a look at the cinematic trailer for the upcoming Wilds update, which coincides with Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3.

Set to launch on June 9 across all platforms, the new update seems to introduce a whole new theme for the island. An early section of the trailer depicts the ground ripping apart, revealing a tropical jungle filled with ancient temples and grind-able vines -- as well as rideable dinosaurs.

Read more