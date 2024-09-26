The next Blizzard games to hit Xbox Game Pass are two real-time strategy (RTS) classics. Xbox announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection will be available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate very soon.

The reveal was delivered by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who appeared on the virtual stage in a StarCraft T-shirt. Spencer delivered a series of quick announcements before capping off his appearance by stating that the two games will hit Game Pass on November 5.

This doesn’t change players’ ability to play StarCraft and StarCraft 2‘s multiplayer for free through Battle.net with a Classic account. This release is for those who want to play any single-player campaigns. StarCraft: Remastered includes visual and audio upgrades to the original game, like 4K and widescreen aspect ratio support. StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection offers a way to play over 70 missions, according to Blizzard, from Heart of the Swarm, Wings of Liberty, and every other expansion. These releases also still feature their multiplayer modes.

Normally, StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection costs $40 on Battle.net, while StarCraft: Remastered goes for $15. Unfortunately (depending on how you look at it), StarCraft: Cartooned bundles won’t be playable on Game Pass.

“Ever since StarCraft first launched in 1998 and expanded with StarCraft 2 in 2010, the series has left an indelible mark on the real-time strategy (RTS) genre, esports, and the rise of live streaming – and continues to enthrall a very active and passionate community that is always looking to welcome new members into their ranks,” Xbox noted in a blog post.

So, no, there isn’t any news of StarCraft 3. Sorry about that.