The summer of game events continues with the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct today. The event will bring a number of announcements, gameplay reveals, and more from Xbox’s upcoming slate over the course of around two hours. So far, Xbox has kept what we can expect tightly under wraps. However, Atlus reportedly leaked a video on its Instagram account concerning a Persona 3 remake called Persona 3 Reload, and a spinoff called Persona 5 Tactica, which are both set to hit the platform.

Otherwise, we could get updates on previously announced games like Turn 10 Studios’ new Forza Motorsport, Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, the long-in-development Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, and Fable. We also may get updates on live-service titles like Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves. After the main showcase, Xbox will be airing a dedicated deep dive into Starfield, which is set to launch on Sept. 6. The company promises “new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.” It will all be a lot to keep track of, so follow this live recap of everything announced during the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct today.

Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct

Fable reboot gets its first trailer

To kick things off, Xbox revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Fable reboot, which was first teased back in 2020. British comedian Richard Ayoade was on hand to introduce (and eventually star in) the trailer. It’ll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass, but no release date has been revealed yet.

South of Midnight

Compulsion Games has been heads down working on its follow-up to We Happy Few since it was acquired by Xbox Game Studios in 2018, and we finally got our first look. South of Midnight is a third-person action-adventure game set in the Bayou in the America Deep South.

Star Wars: Outlaws

We didn’t know much about Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game; that is, until today. Outlaws, an open-world title starring scoundrel Kay Vess, is coming in 2024.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload — Announcement Trailer

While it was accidentally leaked a few days ahead of the showcase, Atlus officially showed off Persona 3 Reload, the Persona 3 remake, at the Xbox showcase. It’s set to hit Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in early 2024.

Avowed gets first gameplay trailer

Obsidian Entertainment made a big splash with Pillars of Eternity, and it’s now building on that world in Avowed. The first-person RPG showed off a look at the Living Lands of Eora and a look at one of your companions, Kai. It’ll be hitting day one on Game Pass when it launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam in 2024.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to release in 2024

Hellblade 2 has been a long time coming. It was teased with the reveal of the Xbox Series X|S at the Game Awards in 2019 after all! We haven’t seen a lot of it in the years since, but according to a new video released during the Xbox showcase, it’ll be releasing sometime next year.

Everything else announced

33 Immortals from ThunderLotus promises 33-player co-op action in 2024.

Payday 3 is releasing on Sept. 21, 2023, and it’ll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves will be crossing over with The Legend of Monkey Island on July 20.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced, with new career opportunities for pilots. It’s slated to land in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Dune DLC will also be landing on Nov. 3.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is coming in 2024.

Fallout 76 is taking players to Atlantic City in new DLC.

