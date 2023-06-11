Clockwork Revolution is Xbox’s next big first-party exclusive

Xbox revealed its next big first-party exclusive at its 2023 Games Showcase: Clockwork Revolution. The title is a time-traveling action RPG that has some serious Bioshock vibes.

Clockwork Revolution - Official Reveal Trailer

Clockwork Revolution is being developed by inExile Entertainment, the team behind Wasteland 3. The project is being made in collaboration with Xbox, to create a full-fledged AAA game.

We got our first glimpse at it in its debut trailer, which showed off a dystopian world that’s reminiscent of Bioshock Infinite. What we know for sure is that it’s set in a Victorian-esque city called Avalon that’s run by a tyrant named Lady Ironwood. It’s also filled with mechanical servants, not unlike this year’s Atomic Heart. It seems that players will control a rebel looking to unravel the city’s dark secret.

While we didn’t get to see how it actually plays, an article on Xbox’s blog goes into more detail about its action RPG gameplay. Specifically, it details a unique time travel mechanic. “Discovering Ironwood’s scheme, you’ll use a wondrous device known as the Chronometer to travel back in time, choose how to influence the past, and then return to the present to experience the effects of your decisions,” the post reads.

We don’t know much more than that right now. The video shown at the Games Showcase was only a pre-alpha look at the game, so don’t expect it anytime soon. it doesn’t seem like it’ll launch in 2024 alongside exclusives like Avowed and Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2.

Clockwork Revolution doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll launch on Xbox Series X/S.

