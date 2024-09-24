Following up on its Sky Cipher special edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Microsoft has announced a full series of transparent controllers now available for preorder.

The Cipher Series Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 comes in six different color options. The white Ghost Cipher is the most transparent-looking, but there are also Velocity Cipher, Astral Cipher, Surf Cipher, Candy Cipher, and Pulse Cipher, which are Xbox green, purple, blue, pink, and red, respectively. You can mix and match D-pad, button, joystick, and trigger colors, and get your own in the Design Lab. A base model will cost $150, and be wary of any add-ons that might up the price more than you’d like.

Xbox is also offering two chromatic D-pad and paddles in the series, with Energy Chroma (blue) and Sunset Chroma (yellow). These are accessories for those who want more granular control over their gameplay sessions, and are helpful for those who play online competitive games or shooters. You don’t need them necessarily, but the advanced Elite Series 2 controller is for these kinds of players specifically.

If you don’t want to shell out for the Elite controller, there is a Ghost Cipher version of the regular Xbox controller that evokes the Sky Cipher design, except in white and with copper-colored triggers and D-pad. Unlike the other Cipher series controllers, which are only in the Design Lab, you can get the Ghost Cipher special edition wireless controller for $70. You can preorder it now, and it’ll be available on October 8.

Xbox revitalized transparency in its accessory designs with the Sky Cipher special edition, which featured a dark-blue gradient and a see-through shell that extended up and down the front. Each option in the new series has a transparent case and black grips, which means you do get less transparency than you might expect, especially since it doesn’t extend to the back.