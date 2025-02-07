3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 7-9)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Madden NFL 25 Another Crab’s Treasure Far Cry New Dawn

Xbox has hit the ground running in 2025 with an already amazing lineup of Game Pass titles for January, plus a developer direct with more information about some upcoming Xbox Series X games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight. Those will come sooner than you think, but we still have two waves of titles coming to the service in February to keep you occupied. Sure, Avowed is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean you won’t have anything to play before then. Not a huge number of games are arriving early this month, but we still managed to pick out a nice diverse cast of titles to add some excitement to your weekend.

Madden NFL 25

What better way to prepare for the Super Bowl than with a massive Madden marathon? Madden NFL 25 is the latest entry in the gold-standard football video game. This entry introduced the updated FieldSENSE physics system that makes every hit, juke, and tackle look almost as real as real life. There are a host of other under-the-hood improvements to make this entry the closest thing you can get to being on the field yourself, but it’s the gameplay that counts and Madden 25 doesn’t fumble the ball. You can play quick matches to simulate who will win the upcoming game, or take a player through their entire career.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Another Crab’s Treasure

You’ve never played a soulslike quite like Another Crab’s Treasure. Set in the Sands Between (get it?), you play as a hermit crab who is on a quest to reclaim their repossessed shell. You will fight all manner of sea creatures while learning new techniques and equipping new shells. Each one provides different benefits in combat to test out. Unlike many soulslikes, this isn’t a game meant to grind you into the ground with difficulty. There are plenty of assist options to help players out or make the game as brutal as possible. It is a charming, funny, and surprisingly solid little game that is perfect for a lazy weekend.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn might be the most tame of the Far Cry spinoff titles, but that’s only because we’re comparing it to the likes of Primal and Blood Dragon. New Dawn is an alternate sequel to Far Cry 5, but 17 years after a nuclear catastrophe has ravaged the globe. You will play as part of a group of survivors attempting to rebuild some semblance of society amongst the bandits and mutated creatures. Besides all the standard elements you expect from the series, such as a big open world map, outposts, to capture, weapons to find, and items to craft, there is also a small base-building system to tinker with. It doesn’t reinvent the formula so it won’t change your mind if you didn’t like the series since 3, but it is a unique enough spin on things to visit now that it’s on Game Pass.

Far Cry New Dawn is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.