Xbox’s new transparent controller will take you back to the 2000s

I miss translucent tech products as a industrywide trend, and it seems a lot of other people do too. Case in point is the new Sky Cipher Special Edition controller Xbox announced on Wednesday.

The transparent blue Xbox Wireless Controller, which will go on sale for $70 on August 13 and is now available for preorder, can show off inner workings like, as Xbox says, the rumble pack. It also has metallic D-pad and triggers that should be more durable than plastic, rubber grips on the back, and “silver interior parts” that make it look simultaneously futuristic and nostalgic.

Beyond its design, Xbox says it will get up to 40 hours of battery life (although that’s likely a generous estimate). It also foffers all the typical Xbox wireless controller features, including Bluetooth that can connect with just about any device, including your PC and mobile phone.

Xbox also said that it’s introducing a new, more sustainable packaging for its controllers that’s removed single-use plastics, made the box smaller, and ditched the paper manual.

The company has been on a controller streak recently. While the viral Deadpool and Wolverine and X-Men ’97 controllers the can only be owned if you win a sweepstakes, it also announced the Fire Vapor Special Edition controllers in May. At this point, it feels like Xbox announces a new special controller every month.

While the transparent trend spiked in the early 2000s, it seems to be making a small comeback on niche products. Backbone’s Post Malone green translucent controller sold out, while Analogue sold a transparent version of its Pocket handheld before that also sold out.