A new transparent limited edition version of the Analogue Pocket gaming handheld was unveiled today, and it will be available for preorder soon. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Analogue unveiled these Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions. The tweet confirms that these special versions of the handheld will cost $250 and that pre-orders for the device will start at 8 a.m. PT on September 29.

If you don’t already know, the Analogue Pocket is a gaming handheld that’s modeled after the original Game Boy but meant to be used as a retro gaming machine. The devices have been well received as they provide a more modern and crisper way to play cartridges for games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Game Gear, Atari Lynx, and Neo Geo Pocket Color without the need for emulation. These limited editions will match the power and build quality of the basic Analogue Pocket model; the only differences are visual.

Recommended Videos

These Analogue Pockets are clearly inspired by the transparent version of the original Game Boy that gave a glimpse into the innards of the handheld. The Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions do the same, although they aren’t just available in a clear color. Transparent red, blue, orange, green, purple, and smoke models will also be available. That said, both the tweet and website for these limited edition handhelds say that they’ll be available in “highly limited quantities,” so you’ll need to act quickly once pre-orders become available if you want one.

The Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions will become available for preorder on September 29 and will ship within two weeks after that.

Editors' Recommendations