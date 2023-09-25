 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

These transparent Analogue Pockets will take you back to the good old days

Tomas Franzese
By
The limited edition transparent Analogue Pocket handhelds.
Analogue

A new transparent limited edition version of the Analogue Pocket gaming handheld was unveiled today, and it will be available for preorder soon. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Analogue unveiled these Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions. The tweet confirms that these special versions of the handheld will cost $250 and that pre-orders for the device will start at 8 a.m. PT on September 29.

If you don’t already know, the Analogue Pocket is a gaming handheld that’s modeled after the original Game Boy but meant to be used as a retro gaming machine. The devices have been well received as they provide a more modern and crisper way to play cartridges for games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Game Gear, Atari Lynx, and Neo Geo Pocket Color without the need for emulation. These limited editions will match the power and build quality of the basic Analogue Pocket model; the only differences are visual.

Recommended Videos

These Analogue Pockets are clearly inspired by the transparent version of the original Game Boy that gave a glimpse into the innards of the handheld. The Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions do the same, although they aren’t just available in a clear color. Transparent red, blue, orange, green, purple, and smoke models will also be available. That said, both the tweet and website for these limited edition handhelds say that they’ll be available in “highly limited quantities,” so you’ll need to act quickly once pre-orders become available if you want one.

The Analogue Pocket: Transparent Limited Editions will become available for preorder on September 29 and will ship within two weeks after that.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: where to find the Lord of the Waterway in Chapter 5
Ada Wong points a gun

As you make your way through Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC, you'll occasionally come across some blue notes stapled to the wall near merchant locations. These offer you unique merchant requests for the area that can be completed and turned in to earn Spinels for buying useful items. When you find yourself in Gregorio's Waterway in Chapter 5, you'll stumble upon one of these merchant requests asking you to track down, eliminate, and then sell the Lord of the Waterway. Here's where to reel in this big fish.
Where to find the Lord of the Waterway in Chapter 5
After picking up the merchant request, continue through the linear pathway until you come across a wheel you can turn that will lower the water in the area. Return to the merchant's room, where you'll find you can now descend a ladder into the remaining knee-deep water.

From where you land, take the left path through the destroyed wall and kill any bugs that get in your way. Take another left directly after and make your way around the pillar in the center of this next segment of the room. When you reach the back wall, you'll be able to crouch and pass through the tight opening here. Directly after exiting on the other side, you should notice a large fish in the water ahead of you – this is the Lord of the Waterway. Kill it, then loot its corpse.

Read more
Over 5000 board games are discounted in today’s Amazon sale — From $20
Board game close up featured image

Board games offer a fantastic way to bond with family and friends or just have some fun away from modern electronics and screens. Let's be honest, every once in a while, we all need a digital detox. But whether you have a big game night planned or you're just pulling out some board games during your downtime, you'll need to be prepared, and that's a fact. You'll need a few great games on hand for when the time arises, and if you're building a collection already, well, there may be a few games you have yet to add. If that applies to you, listen up because Amazon is hosting a massive sale on board games starting today, with over 5,000 options included. It would be impossible to cover every game that's discounted, so we highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself. However, we will call out a few of our favorites and some popular games that have stellar prices. Go ahead and skim through the sale if you're ready, or keep reading for a more detailed breakdown.

Why you should shop Amazon's board game deals
It's not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there's something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you'll find it. There are even alternate versions of

Read more
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Relic guide
Songbird in a dress in Phantom Liberty.

The first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has far more than just a new area and missions to fill your time. Phantom Liberty is part of the 2.0 update that almost completely overhauls the systems introduced in the base game to be more in line with the original vision, It also adds new mechanics to flesh out the experience even further. Once you start the expansion, the first thing you will probably notice is the completely revamped skill system, which now includes a brand new tree called the Relic tree. These skills are all brand new, and alone could be reason enough to start a fresh adventure in Night City. But these Relic skills don't function like the other skills where you simply need to level up to unlock and upgrade them. Don't worry, Samurai, we'll transfer all the data you need on how to get Relic skills and what each of them does.
How to get Relic points
The new Relic skill tree is the only new feature in terms of skills that you need to purchase the Phantom Liberty expansion to access. Once you begin the expansion, the tree and a few starting points will be given to you automatically from a new character. To get more Relic points, you have to track down a new feature called Militech Data Terminals rather than simply leveling up. These points will only pop up on your map once you're close to them, so you will need to search them out for the most part.
All Relic skills

The Relic skill tree is broken down into three branches: Jailbreak, Emergency Cloaking, and Vulnerability. Just like any normal skill tree, you need to unlock each skill in order to gain access to the next one, so planning out which branch you want to invest in before spending your precious points is vital, especially since some trees have many more levels to them than others. Here's what each branch gives you:
Jailbreak
Jailbreak: Unlocks new abilities for your Arm Cyberwear, including the Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

Read more