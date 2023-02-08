 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch Online expands with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Titles

George Yang
By

During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that it is adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Game Boy games will be available for basic subscribers, while the Game Boy Advance games are available for those who are subscribers of the premium Expansion Pack.

The surprise announcement delivers on a long-rumored Switch Online upgrade. In addition to adding old handheld games, players will be able to enable three filters on Game Boy titles: Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color.

For the Game Boy lineup, the following games available at launch today include eight classics, with more to come. Here’s the current list of games available to all online subscribers today.

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land
  • Metroid II: Return of Samus
  • Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
  • Tetris
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Wario Land 3

Meanwhile, Expansion Pack subscribers can now play the following six titles.

  • Kuru Kuru Kuruin
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • WarioWare: Mega MicroGames

More games will be added to the catalog in the future. Other upcoming Game Boy Advance games include Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Metroid Fusion, and Golden Sun.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service includes games from other retro platforms such as the NES and SNES, while premium Expansion Pass members can enjoy select games from the Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis.

In addition to playing these retro games, subscribers have access to other features such as utilizing cloud saves and playing multiplayer with other people.

