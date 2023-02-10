Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games

After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.

If you neverhad the chance to use them before, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

How Nintendo Switch Vouchers work

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are available for purchase on the official Nintendo website in pairs for a total of $100. However, they are only available to current subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Once purchased, you can redeem each voucher for a digital game currently available via the catalog. Considering almost every game on that list retails for $60, you could potentially save $20 buy purchasing vouchers rather than buying two titles individually.

Once purchased, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are redeemable for up to 12 months, so you are free to hold on to one or both until a game that catches your eye enters the catalog. You can hold up to a maximum of eight vouchers per account at any time.

What games can you get with Nintendo Switch Vouchers

The list of games you can purchase using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher is constantly growing, and even includes preorders for titles yet to be released. Here are all the titles currently available to spend your Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers on:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Preorder

Pikmin 4 — Preorder

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp — Preorder

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Preorder

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — Preorder

Fire Emblem Engage

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Bayonetta 3

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Live a Live

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Triangle Strategy

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokémon Snap

Bravely Default II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

The World Ends with You: Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokkén Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

Arms

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2 Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

