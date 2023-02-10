Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games

After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
If you neverhad the chance to use them before, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.
How Nintendo Switch Vouchers work
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are available for purchase on the official Nintendo website in pairs for a total of $100. However, they are only available to current subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Once purchased, you can redeem each voucher for a digital game currently available via the catalog. Considering almost every game on that list retails for $60, you could potentially save $20 buy purchasing vouchers rather than buying two titles individually.
Once purchased, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are redeemable for up to 12 months, so you are free to hold on to one or both until a game that catches your eye enters the catalog. You can hold up to a maximum of eight vouchers per account at any time.
What games can you get with Nintendo Switch Vouchers
The list of games you can purchase using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher is constantly growing, and even includes preorders for titles yet to be released. Here are all the titles currently available to spend your Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers on:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Preorder
- Pikmin 4 — Preorder
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp — Preorder
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Preorder
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — Preorder
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- Bayonetta 3
- Splatoon 3
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live a Live
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Triangle Strategy
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Mario Party Superstars
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokémon Snap
- Bravely Default II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Pokémon Sword
- Pokémon Shield
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Daemon X Machina
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokkén Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- Arms
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2 Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
