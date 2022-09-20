 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pikmin 4: release date, trailers, news, gameplay, and more

Joseph Yaden
By

When compared to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, the Pikmin series was never a runaway success, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from developing new installments. And we’re glad, because the Pikmin series is full of wit, charm, and originality. During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled the next entry, aptly titled Pikmin 4.

This announcement comes nearly a decade after the previous entry, and although we don’t know much about it, we’re excited it’s happening.

Here’s what you need to know about Pikmin 4.

Recommended reading:

Release date

Bulborg along fence with clock on wall in Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 is due out sometime in 2023. Nintendo didn’t give us an exact date, but given how busy the first quarter of 2023 is, we’d expect this game to launch in the summer or later.

Platforms

Pikmin and Bulborb in Pikmin 4.

Pikmin is a first-party Nintendo franchise, so don’t expect to play the new installment on PlayStation, Xbox, or any other platforms. For now, Pikmin 4 is planned for Nintendo Switch, but it might also come to whatever the company’s next console is, as well — similar to the way Pikmin 3 launched on Wii U and then later came to Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

The Pikmin 4 reveal trailer was brief and didn’t give us much information outside of a general look at its art and some environments. But we do know that its colorful visuals will return this time around, just like its predecessors.

Gameplay

Several Pikmin on grass, posing for promo material for Pikmin 3.

Pikmin’s gameplay mixes real-time strategy and puzzle elements, often with a time-based mechanic that requires you to gather resources before the sun goes down. There’s often a large stage to explore, with plenty of deadly creatures to battle, along with collectibles and fruit to consume. In it, you control one of the space travelers who can command the Pikmin around the stage. The game’s stages are often varied, taking place on different planets throughout the galaxy.

Each Pikmin has different functionality, like the Rock Pikmin, which can be thrown at walls or structures to break them with ease. You use these Pikmin to traverse the levels, which eventually lead to a boss battle. There isn’t anything quite like Pikmin, as it effectively blends strategy, time management, and smart puzzle aspects that give it an original identity.

We don’t know much about Pikmin 4, but Nintendo did confirm you’ll have the ability to play from the Pikmin’s perspective, which is a first for the series. Other Pikmin games feature a three-quarter isometric view, allowing you to see plenty on-screen at once. It’s unclear if this new perspective will be its own mode or if you’ll be able to toggle it, so we’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has planned.

Pre-order

Pikmin 4 isn’t available to pre-order just yet, but Nintendo will likely allow customers to buy early when it gets closer to release, likely in 2023. We’ll update this post when pre-orders go live (we’ve got our fingers crossed for a fancy new special edition, too).

Editors' Recommendations

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?

A player walks by Wall-E while heading into a cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The best games on Netflix Games

Netflix Gaming promo showing mobile, tablet, and desktop menus.

Portal is getting a free ray tracing update and it looks amazing

A photo of a Portal level showcasing the new ray tracing mod.

Nintendo account sign-ins via Facebook, Twitter will be discontinued

Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5

hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong

Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of September 16

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2022 (right now)

Karl Fairburne on a zipline in Sniper Elite 5.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2

PSVR2 headset

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: What to expect

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Arcadian Atlas could finally scratch my Final Fantasy Tactics itch

Arcadian Atlas cutscene

How to find villages in Minecraft

how to find a village in minecraft