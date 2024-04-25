From the very first Fallout game, the Power Armor has been every wastelander’s dream to pilot. This hulking suit of armor can make your normally squishy Vault Dweller nigh unkillable in Fallout 4. But there’s more than just one type of Power Armor, and each one has different stats and requirements to wear. Not only that, but some you might find one piece at a time and need to build yourself, while others can be found as a complete set. If you want to make even a Deathclaw think twice about attacking you, only the best Power Armor will do. Here are the best suits in Fallout 4 and where to find them.

Raider Power Armor

This is the only Power Armor in Fallout 4 that even a base-level player can wear right off the bat. While that’s great, it does mean it’s the weakest option out there. The best stats you can get with it are 500 damage resistance, 250 energy resistance, and 1,050 radiation resistance for a total rating of 1,800. It’s great for the early game if you can snag one, but is quickly outclassed by everything else on this list. A guaranteed spawn for this armor is in the cave right beside Skylanes Flight 1665 on your map.

T-45 Power Armor

Given the choice, you should just skip straight to the T-45 Power Armor as early as possible. This armor can be worn if you’re between levels 1 and 10, making it a superior early option. The best stats are 500 damage resistance, 310 energy resistance, and 1,050 radiation resistance for a 1,860 total rating. It isn’t a massive upgrade from the Raider set, but enough to make a difference. You can get a full set from a shipping container located a little to the northeast of Pickman Gallery.

T-51 Power Armor

When you’re between levels 10 and 18, the next Power Armor upgrade is the T-51. With this suit, we start to see some more dramatic jumps in resistance. This unit is packing 740 damage resistance, 490 energy resistance, and 1,050 radiation, totaling 2,280 resistance. The best part is that you can find this set in the same location as the T-45, just in a different shipping container.

T-60 Power Armor

To get over that last difficulty hump at the end of the game, the T-60 Power Armor is here to save the day. You need to be between levels 18 and 27 for this one, and it has the stats to make it worth the grind. We’re talking about 980 damage resistance, 645 energy resistance, and 1,050 radiation resistance. That gives it a total resistance of 2,675. You have to almost go out of your way to die in this thing. You can find it at the location marked on the map above.

X-01 Power Armor

Finally, the undisputed best Power Armor in Fallout 4 is the X-01. As long as you’re level 28 or higher, you are worthy of piloting this hulking monster. As an endgame-level set of armor, the stats don’t disappoint. You will have 1,220 damage resistance, 790 energy resistance, and 1,050 radiation resistance for a total resistance of 3,060. To slip inside this machine of death, go to the Custom House Tower and find the 35 Court Building across the street. Go inside and to the roof, destroy the two robots there, and press the button on the console to open the doors to your new Power Armor.

