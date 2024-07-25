It’s been years in the making, and the gigantic Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London is finally here. The developers at Team FOLON teased the release on Wednesday, and it’s now available today for free exclusively on GOG.

The mod, which is DLC-sized at around 33.8GB, has been in the works for around five years, with a team of around 50 people and contributions from around 200 others. It’s also the first time the Fallout games have gone outside the U.S. (albeit unofficially) and the first Fallout-related video game release since Fallout 76 in 2018. The franchise is having a moment, though, thanks to the Fallout TV show, which was recently nominated for 16 Emmy awards.

The easiest way to install it is through the GOG Galaxy launcher. All you need otherwise is Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. Launch Fallout: London through the launcher and follow the instructions to complete installation. It’s worth noting that Fallout: London will overwrite your Fallout 4 and is irreversible unless you uninstall and reinstall the base game.

It’s way more difficult to install if you own the game on Steam. However, there is a solution that requires a downgrader available on Nexus Mods.

In December, it was in a complete playable state and touted a lot of features, including around 200 quests, 20 factions, and an original soundtrack. It also featured its own voice acting, which included some shocking names, like Baldur’s Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon, Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker, and, most surprisingly, former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow to play, you guessed it, a Speaker of the House. Truly, it feels like an official DLC.

At one point, it felt like the mod was in trouble. It had previously landed on a April 23 release date, but Bethesda surprise-announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4, which made a lot of Fallout: London unusable. Project lead Dean Carter told IGN that Bethesda, which has made clear it’s aware of the mod, hadn’t alerted the team.

“This is the thing: they randomly dropped it, that they were going to bring it out on the 25th of April. So that has, for lack of a better term, sort of screwed us over, somewhat,” Carter said.

Carter said in an interview with TheGamer that the mod was initially set to release on Nexus Mods — the most well-known hub for mod discoverability and downloads — but it ran into problems hosting the files.