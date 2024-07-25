 Skip to main content
Enormous Fallout: London mod is out now, and it’s totally free

By
Some dirty London buildings against a gray sky in Fallout London.
Team FOLON

It’s been years in the making, and the gigantic Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London is finally here. The developers at Team FOLON teased the release on Wednesday, and it’s now available today for free exclusively on GOG.

The mod, which is DLC-sized at around 33.8GB, has been in the works for around five years, with a team of around 50 people and contributions from around 200 others. It’s also the first time the Fallout games have gone outside the U.S. (albeit unofficially) and the first Fallout-related video game release since Fallout 76 in 2018. The franchise is having a moment, though, thanks to the Fallout TV show, which was recently nominated for 16 Emmy awards.

The easiest way to install it is through the GOG Galaxy launcher. All you need otherwise is Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. Launch Fallout: London through the launcher and follow the instructions to complete installation. It’s worth noting that Fallout: London will overwrite your Fallout 4 and is irreversible unless you uninstall and reinstall the base game.

It’s way more difficult to install if you own the game on Steam. However, there is a solution that requires a downgrader available on Nexus Mods.

In December, it was in a complete playable state and touted a lot of features, including around 200 quests, 20 factions, and an original soundtrack. It also featured its own voice acting, which included some shocking names, like Baldur’s Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon, Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker, and, most surprisingly, former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow to play, you guessed it, a Speaker of the House. Truly, it feels like an official DLC.

At one point, it felt like the mod was in trouble. It had previously landed on a April 23 release date, but Bethesda surprise-announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4, which made a lot of Fallout: London unusable. Project lead Dean Carter told IGN that Bethesda, which has made clear it’s aware of the mod, hadn’t alerted the team.

“This is the thing: they randomly dropped it, that they were going to bring it out on the 25th of April. So that has, for lack of a better term, sort of screwed us over, somewhat,” Carter said.

Carter said in an interview with TheGamer that the mod was initially set to release on Nexus Mods — the most well-known hub for mod discoverability and downloads — but it ran into problems hosting the files.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
A computer terminal in Fallout 4.

No matter what perks or skills your character has in Fallout 4, hacking will always come down to your ability as a player. There's no way to cheat the system here, and if you don't grasp what the game is asking you to do, you're mostly out of luck. Terminals will hide great loot behind their cryptic puzzles, as well as allow you to take over certain controls to turn your enemy's security against them. Some have very interesting logs about certain characters or events for all you lore junkies out there. Hacking has tons of uses, so let's brush up on your computer skills and give you a refresher on how to hack in Fallout 4.
When you first interact with a terminal to hack in Fallout 4, it will be a little overwhelming. As long as you have a high enough hacking skill to attempt a hack, you can go right into the minigame.

The basic idea of hacking is to find words hidden in that jumble of letters and symbols. Your goal is to find the correct word to crack the terminal before you run out of attempts. Once you find any word and select it, the terminal will tell you how close that word is to the correct one based on how many letters it has in the same space as the answer in the form of a likeness rating. The higher the rating, the more letters it has in common. It is somewhat similar to Wordle, only you don't type in the words yourself.

Fallout 4 key art featuring the power armor suit hung up in an armory.

Cheat codes have somewhat become a thing of the past in modern gaming, with mods coming in to take their place. Most Bethesda games, such as Starfield and Fallout 4, enjoy plenty of mod support, but also have plenty of ways that you can tweak the game using some old-fashioned cheats and console commands.

Even as big as Fallout 4 is, it has shown its age at this point, so why not try out a few cheats to keep things exciting in the wasteland? Here are all the cheats and console commands you can use, and how to activate them.

A teddy bear in a train station in Fallout 76.

There's no shame in admitting that you enjoy the company of a teddy bear in Fallout 76 over the ghouls and mutants. In fact, we would probably prefer spending time finding these cuddly bears than playing with the other players, but these stuffed animals are a rare commodity in the wasteland. Technically, these are classified as a junk item that you can break down for materials, but who would do something like that? These are great display items to make your camp feel more like home, or just another annoying daily task you need to complete. Whatever your motivations are, here is where you can find each of the different teddy bear variations in Fallout 76.
There are 12 different variations of teddy bears that all have a distinct color pattern, name, and value, but are otherwise identical. Like most items, they can be found in a ton of places around the map, but these are the easiest spots to get the one you're looking for.
Bubblegum Bear

Our first bear is going to be inside the Foundation. Once inside, go to Ward's trailer and pick it up off the couch.
Camden Park Bears

