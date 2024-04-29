 Skip to main content
The best Fallout New Vegas mods

Jesse Lennox
By

The debate around which Fallout game is best typically comes down to either Fallout 3 or New Vegas. Whichever side you land on, there’s no denying that New Vegas made the most out of what it had to work with. This game was originally made by Obsidian, not Bethesda, and it had a very short development time that resulted in a game in which the technical performance couldn’t quite match its narrative and mechanical ambitions. While the core was still great, it has also been over a decade since the game came out, which makes those blemishes even more evident. Because fans took so well to what this entry was trying to do, mods have kept New Vegas alive and well to this day. From basic visual enhancements to new quests and locations, here are the best mods you can get for New Vegas.

NMCS Texture Pack

A wall paper texture in New Vegas.
Bethesda

Honestly, New Vegas was never a looker. Even upon release, it was a bit behind the times in terms of graphical fidelity, and two generations later, it isn’t aging all that well. The NMCS Texture Pack doesn’t bring every aspect of the world up to a modern standard, but what it does upgrade is incredibly impressive. This mod completely retextures roads, environments, plants, vehicles, buildings, and more. What it won’t change is how the sky, water, clothing, NPCs, weapons, and a handful of other things appear. It also does not work with any DLC. Still, the majority of things you will be seeing get a great visual buff here to help breathe new life into the wasteland.

EVE – Essential Visual Enhancements

A man with a flamethrower in New Vegas.
Bethesda

Visuals aren’t just about how good something looks, but how realistic and unique it is. The EVE mod doesn’t actually enhance any textures or things related to graphics directly, but instead focuses on effects and animation. This mod will bring in all-new death animations for when you kill an enemy and new particle effects for energy weapons. Part of why the original felt a bit lifeless in terms of gameplay was because of how dull shooting felt, but this mod makes a few powerful tweaks to make everything feel more satisfying.

Project Nevada

A soldier with a sniper in New Vegas.
Bethesda

For the hardcore fans who have loved New Vegas for years, things have no doubt become a bit stale and easy. A simple fix to bring some new life into your game is the Project Nevada mod that lets you change almost all the mechanical systems running in the background. This mod is broken down into three modules, with the first changing up how gunplay works via things like a dynamic crosshair, bullet time, and variable zoom levels for scoped weapons. The second adds a huge list of implants to tinker with your character’s stats, and the third lets you adjust how hard the game is through reduced leveling speed, level caps, weight limits based on stats, and more. That final one adds a massive roster of new weapons, and you can decide which aspects from any or all you use on a new run.

A World of Pain

A sewer in New Vegas.
Bethesda

That sense of discovery you get in a game can only happen once. Well, unless you have mods, of course. A World of Pain packs around 170 new locations into the map with enemies to fight and loot to collect, as well asnew NPCs and quests. You may just find a random gas station, or get lost in a winding network of sewer tunnels. This mod is designed for those who are already veterans of the game and need some fresh, but difficult content to test themselves with.

More Perks

A dialog choice in New Vegas.
Bethesda

Perks, and which ones you invest and level up, are the most interesting part of building your character. As with everything, though, you will eventually see and experience all the default ones. More Perks adds, well, more perks! Things like High Value Target have you get ambushed by assassins at random moments and Conduit of Radiation makes you irradiated when not in an irradiated zone, but removes radiation when in an irradiated area. These are fun and clever ways to play the game with some new constraints. There are over 120 new Perks in this mod as of now, so you should have no shortage of ones to try.

New Vegas Bounties 1

A cowboy blasting the head off a soldier in new vegas,
Bethesda

This recommendation is for part one of this mod expansion series, but if you like this, you need to continue on with not only the rest of the Bounties series, but also the other story expansions this team has made. New Vegas Bounties 1 gives you a new quest to hunt down a series of deadly and evil men across the wasteland. Each one becomes progressively harder, with a focus on pure action over any puzzles or deep story. There are plenty of new characters with fully voiced lines and a narrative thread to follow, but this mod really is meant to give you a straight shot of action that may not always feel fair.

Beyond Boulder Dome

Scientists looking at a canyon in New Vegas.
Bethesda

After this many years, some incredibly dedicated modding teams have made what basically amounts to a new game. Beyond Boulder Dome takes you out of Vegas and up to Boulder, Colorado, for a completely new environment, quests, armor, monsters, and everything else. The plot revolves around the Boulder Dome, which was made to be a “city of the future” prototype capable of withstanding nuclear attacks. You will interact with the scientists and elite members of society who were able to survive in the dome, plus the NCR and Brotherhood of Steel, who have different goals for those in the dome. How you interact with these groups and what you choose will determine the fate of the region.

The best Fallout 76 mods
Fallout 76 covered in snow.

It's fair to say that Fallout 76 wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for when it launched. Instead of being a single-player RPG like Fallout 4, 3, and New Vegas, 76 was a pseudo MMO where you joined multiplayer servers to play in a persistent world. A multiplayer Falloutsounds great on paper, but the execution wasn't what people were looking for. Many years and updates later, the game is in a far better state, but not quite up to the standard of some hardcore fans. However, Bethesda games are among the most famous for the quality of mods made for them, and at this point, there are thousands of mods available for Fallout 76. We've scoured every inch of Appalachia to collect only the best Fallout 76 mods.
Ultimist's High Detailed Map Plus

The default map in Fallout 76 looks ripped right out of a tourist's guide. That's cool for theming and everything, but not so useful when trying to find anything besides major locations. The map is surprisingly bare in detail considering how much walking around and exploring you do. Ultimist's High Detailed Map Plus rips up that old map and replaces it with a much more detailed and appealing map to navigate. It marks all the normal locations you need, plus every vendor and 440 resource deposits (which you can toggle on or off to reduce clutter). It might not sound like a big deal, but any Fallout fan knows how much time you spend on the map menu.
Better Inventory

The best Fallout 4 mods
Everyone's Best Friend

The Fallout games, at least since Fallout 3, have been absolutely massive games in both scale and popularity. The post-nuclear-war setting is rife with interesting stories to experience and monsters to kill. Fallout 4 was the last single-player entry in the series before Fallout 76 took the game into a persistent multiplayer experience. A large appeal of these games is how you are able to actually role-play and immerse yourself in the game world, which isn't so easy with other players jumping around in their underwear. Thanks to mods, it has never been a better time to revisit the last "pure" Fallout game.

Just like Skyrim, Fallout 4 mods are incredibly popular. Some are inspired to fix the numerous bugs and glitches Bethesda games have become famous for, while others look to add new features. As open and dynamic as the base game is, mods just open the door to an almost endless supply of tools you can use to extend the life of your game. With so many mods available, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start. We've sorted through all the best Fallout 4 mods out there and came up with the best ones you should install before stepping out of the vault once again.
Full Dialogue Interface

The best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them
People standing outside Nuka World.

Bethesda titles are massive, with tons of loot to acquire. From the fantasy series of Elder Scrolls VI, to the sci-fi world of the future in Starfield, the one thing they share is a wide range of weapons. In the wastelands of Fallout 4, and the new Fallout TV show, the weapons (and their cool names) are a major perk. Some weapons might give you an edge, but others feel as if they’re just for show.

While more common weapons like the submachine gun, hunting rifle, or powerful Gauss rifle will serve you well in the wasteland (especially if you add a weapon mod), there are a few rare weapons in the game that you'll want to get your hands on. We've created a guide that covers some of the best weapons in Fallout 4, from high-powered rifles to ghoul-slamming melee weapons, as well as how their performance might affect your gameplay for the better.
Kellogg's Pistol

