All console commands and cheats for Fallout: New Vegas

From the moment you begin your adventure in Fallout: New Vegas, you’ve already cheated death. Your first playthrough of the game should be done as the developers intended, though maybe with a couple of mods to make the experience a little smoother, but nothing that breaks the game. That said, it’s been over a decade since the game came out, so odds are you’ve already played through the intended way at least once. This is when you can have some fun tinkering with the game and play using console commands and cheats if you’re on the PC version of the game. There are a ton of commands you can input to manipulate your character, the world, objects, and more. Here’s a full rundown of all the cheats there are and how to activate them.

How to enter console commands

Opening up the command console to type in your cheats is just a single keystroke away. While in the game (not paused), hit the ~ key located below your escape key. This will remove your HUD and bring up the prompt to type in any of the below cheats.

All Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats

Because there are so many console commands, we’re going to break them down into general categories to make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for based on what you want to do.

Faction and reputation cheats

addreputation <form id> <variable> <amount> — Increases your reputation with a faction.

removereputation <form id> <variable> <amount> — Lowers your reputation with a faction.

setreputation <form id> <variable> <amount> — Sets your reputation with a faction.

removefromallfactions — Removes you from any joined factions.

setally <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2> — Makes two factions allied with one another.

setenemy <form id 1> <form id 2> <variable_1> <variable_2> — Makes two factions enemies with one another.

Quest cheats

resetquest <QuestID> — Adds the quest to your character and removes it from the quest log.

movetoqt — Moves the player to the current quest objective.

showquestlog — Brings up the quest log showing all your completed quests.

GetQuestCompleted — Tells you if your current quest is complete or not.

sqt — Gives a list of all current quest targets.

completequest <QuestID> — Completes the selected quest.

caqs — Completes every quest in the game, whether you’ve started them or not.

setstage <QuestID> <Quest stage number> — Advances a quest to the desired stage.

setobjectivedisplayed <QuestID> <Quest stage number> <Display(1)/Remove(0)> — Choose what quest objective is shown on screen.

Inventory and item cheats

player.setweaponhealthperc <percentage> — Sets currently equipped weapon’s health.

player.additem <form id> <amount> — Obtain the desired amount of the selected item.

Example: player.additem 0000000f 200 — Adds 200 caps to your inventory.

player.removeitem <form id> <amount> — Removes a set amount of any item.

player.addnote <form id> — Add indicated note.

player.removenote <form id> — Remove the indicated note.

player.additemhealthpercent <form id> <amount> <quality> — Adds an item of the specified quality to your inventory.

setownership <form id> — Make any item owned by an NPC belong to you.

clearownership — Make an item not owned by anyone.

unlock — Unlock doors, safes, terminals, or any other locked containers.

player.srm — Self-repair of items up to your current repair skill.

setpccanusepowerarmor 1 — Make power armor wearable

player.showinventory Shows player inventory, including item IDs.

resetinventory — Resets the inventory of a container

zap — Deletes an object

Character cheats

RewardKarma <number> — Rewards specified amount of Karma (Use negative numbers to reduce Karma)

player.setscale <scale> — 1 is default, 0.1 is tiny, 10 is gigantic (not recommended for indoor use — and note that this does not change fall damage).

player.getav — Get the current value of Skills, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. or Karma amount. See Fallout 3 console commands for the list.

player.modav <ActorValue> <value> — Add or subtract from Skills or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. amount.

player.restoreav <ActorValue> <value> — Increases the stat by a specified value until it reaches the maximum allowed.

player.damageav <ActorValue> <value> — Reduces the stat by a specified value until it reaches the minimum.

player.forceav <ActorValue> <value> — Set precise value of Skill or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. level.

player.advlevel — Levels the player up by one level, but does not add the Experience Points.

player.rewardxp 15000 — Adds 15,000 exp.

showracemenu — Allows race editing.

showbarbermenu — Allows hair editing.

shownamemenu — Allows renaming.

showplasticsurgeonmenu — Allows face editing.

showsleepwaitmenu 1 — Opens the sleep/wait menu.

player.showrecipemenu <category> — Opens the crafting menu from specified category.

player.addperk <form id> — Give player selected perk or trait.

player.removeperk <form id> — Removes the selected perk.

sexchange — Changes the sex of your character.

player.setspeedmult <number> — Changes movement speed by percentage.

showtraitmenu — Allows the player to re-pick their traits.

player.setlevel <number> — Allows the player to set their level.

player.resethealth — Restore NPC’s health.

player.agerace <number> — As long as the race has properly defined child and elder sub-races, this will change them accordingly. -1 is child, 1 is adult, 2 is elder.

player.sethardcore <number> 1 activates hardcore mode, 0 disables it.

Miscellaneous

tmm 1 — Reveals all Pip-Boy markers and fast-travel locations on your map.

tflow — Turns on or off the fog of war on your map.

tgm — Toggles god mode.

tdm — Toggles demi-god mode, which does not have infinite ammo.

killall — Kills all NPCs in your area.

coc<celledid> — Teleport to any location.

tfc — Turns on free camera mode.

tm — Turns off the HUD.

fov <#> — Adjusts the field of view.

tlb — Turns on or off lightbright mode.

tcl — Turns on no clipping mode.

tlv — Turns leaves on or off.

tg — Turns grass on or off.

set timescale to <#> — Changes how fast time moves in-game.

pushactoraway — Makes an NPC ragdoll.

