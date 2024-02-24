While we all may enjoy a nice, long, and engrossing campaign in Age of Empires 2, sometimes you just want to speed things up and get to the good stuff. After a dozen or so games, it can get tedious to build up your civilization, gather all those resources, and get to the more exciting parts. That’s where cheats come in. These handy codes can be used to either make the game basically beat itself, or just give yourself a helping hand if you start to spiral. Let’s run through every cheat there is so you can decide what kind of ruler you want to be.
How to use cheats
Cheating is so easy in Age of Empires 2 that the game almost begs you to do it. While playing, just hit Enter to bring up the command box and type in one of the cheats below to instantly get access to its effect.
Before we hit you with the cheats, there are two things to note. First, using any of these cheats will prevent you from earning any achievements. Second, these cheats are for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition specifically. While most are carried over from previous versions and will still work there, not all will work or they will work slightly differently.
All Age of Empires 2 cheats
|cheese steak jimmy’s
|Grants 10,000 Food
|robin hood
|Grants 10,000 Gold
|lumberjack
|Grants 10,000 Wood
|rock on
|Grants 10,000 Stone
|ninjaconnor
|Grants 100,000 of ALL resources
|aegis
|Toggle instant building, research, gathering, and training
|i r winner
|Win campaign
|resign
|Lose campaign
|torpedo(1-8)
|Instantly defeat specific player
|black death
|Defeat all OTHER players, including allies
|wimpywimpywimpy
|Player concedes for immediate defeat
|noui
|Toggles visible UI
|!mute
|Silences taunts
|!nomute
|Unmutes taunts and negates above code
|marco
|Reveals map (toggle on/off)
|polo
|Removes Fog of War (toggle on/off)
|Going Above and Beyond
|Lets player research the same technology repeatedly
|Tech Tech One Two Free
|Makes technologies free
|woof woof
|Turns birds into Stormy Dogs
|natural wonders
|Loss of control of player’s civilization, but gain of control of nature
|Put on your capes
|Turns all player’s infantry units into Elite Teutonic Knights
|Yes We Khan
|Turns all player’s Mangudai units into Ghengis Khan
|alpaca simulator
|Creates Alfred the Alpaca unit
|catzor
|Creates Sharkatzor unit
|furious the monkey boy
|Creates Furious the Monkey Boy unit
|how do you turn this on
|Creates Shelby Cobra unit
|i don’t exist
|Creates Penguin unit
|i love the monkey head
|Creates VMDL unit
|photon man
|Creates Photon Man unit
|to smithereeens
|Creates Saboteur unit
