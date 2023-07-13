How to turn off notifications on Xbox Series X/S

Notifications are an important part of the gaming experience on Xbox, giving you insight into when your friends sign online or send you a party invite, as well as letting you know when games are done downloading or you've earned an achievement. However, it's perfectly reasonable that you'd want to customize which notifications pop up to interrupt your gaming sessions – or perhaps you'd just like to silence all notifications period. Either way, this is made extremely easy to accomplish in your the settings of your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One. Let's take a look.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Xbox Controller

How to turn off notifications on Xbox

When you're ready to customize your Xbox notifications, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Settings by click the gear in the upper-right corner of your Xbox home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and click Preferences.

Step 3: Click Notifications.

Step 4: Unselect Notification banners on to stop all notifications from popping up on your screen. However, if you prefer to customize which notifications show instead, you can skip this step and move to Step 5.

Step 5: If you'd like to customize which notifications you receive, click Xbox Notifications.

Step 6: Select or unselect the wide variety of notifications types on this screen to decide which ones you'd like to see banners for and which ones you'd like to remain silent.

Editors' Recommendations