The best roguelikes on Xbox Series X

Ever since they caught popularity, roguelikes have been one of the most experimental genres in gaming alongside Metroidvanias. Leveraging randomly generated elements to make games that can be almost endless in nature, roguelikes can offer an almost endless number of hours of gameplay if you get hooked on them. They may not always have the best graphics on Xbox Series X, but provide that addictive “one more run” feeling that keeps you playing hour after hour. The roguelike genre has become so mainstream now that developers have combined it with almost every other gameplay style and perspective there is, some succeeding more than others. Save yourself the pain of investing in a dude of a roguelike and check out our list of the best ones on Xbox Series X.
While you’re at it, check out the upcoming Xbox Series X games to see what new games you should keep an eye on.