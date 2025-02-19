The best roguelikes on Xbox Series X

Ever since they caught popularity, roguelikes have been one of the most experimental genres in gaming alongside Metroidvanias. Leveraging randomly generated elements to make games that can be almost endless in nature, roguelikes can offer an almost endless number of hours of gameplay if you get hooked on them. They may not always have the best graphics on Xbox Series X, but provide that addictive “one more run” feeling that keeps you playing hour after hour. The roguelike genre has become so mainstream now that developers have combined it with almost every other gameplay style and perspective there is, some succeeding more than others. Save yourself the pain of investing in a dude of a roguelike and check out our list of the best ones on Xbox Series X.

Vampire Survivors Play 81% 81% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie, Arcade Developer Poncle Publisher Poncle Release February 01, 2022 Everything about Vampire Survivors might look simple, but that would be a gross underestimation of how deep this game is. The graphics are retro-inspired and readable, and the only input on the player’s part is moving your character, but the amount this game does with just that is rather impressive. Your character of choice will auto attack with a default weapon, but as you level up and gain access to upgrades and new attacks, you slowly become an unstoppable ball of death. The main roguelike element is what selection of upgrades you get on each level since you can pick your character and stage, and the enemies don’t factor in much besides being fodder. Getting overpowered is addicting, and made only sweeter with hundreds of unlockables and challenges to go for. Vampire Survivors - Early Access Trailer

Hades Play 91% 91% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games, Netflix Release September 17, 2020 Quite possibly the best modern roguelike of the generation is Hades. Well, at least until Hades 2 comes out of early access, anyway. Your goal is to work your way through stages, getting new powers and augments from the various Greek gods, in an attempt to escape the Underworld. The story is a surprisingly big component of this game, which is rare for roguelikes due to their repeated nature. Each god has a strong personality and what feels like an endless amount of dialogue to hear. Of course, multiple weapons, upgrades, and even difficulty modifiers are waiting to be unlocked as you collect resources. Hades - v1.0 Gameplay Showcase

Brotato Play 78% 78% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Indie, Arcade Developer Blobfish, Erabit Studios Publisher Seaven Studio, Blobfish, Erabit Studios Release March 28, 2023 This might look like a meme game, and it sort of is, but that doesn’t make Brotato any less fun. This roguelike plays like a top-down shooter where you play as one of many potatoes you can unlock as you make it further into the game. Enemies will spawn in waves to rush you that you need to survive, a bit like Vampire Survivors, especially in the way shooting is done automatically. This makes it just as easy to jump into, and arguably more addictive thanks to deeper character build options and progression. Brotato - Demo Trailer

Balatro Play 87% 87% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Strategy, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer LocalThunk Publisher Playstack Release February 20, 2024 What do you get when you mix poker with roguelike gameplay? One of the most addicting games we’ve played that took the entire gaming world by storm in 2024. Balatro uses the standard 52 deck of cards we all know and love to make traditional poker hands. That approchability will make it easy for anyone to get started, and from there start to learn how to alter the deck with the random Jokers that change how you look at your cards. It is the perfect example of a simple idea that expanded into something so deep and satisfying that it rightfully won tons of awards the year it came out. It has a surprising number of moving parts and different ways each run can go for a game that uses basic playing cards. Balatro - Official Launch Trailer

Slay the Spire Play 85% 85% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Mega Crit Games Publisher Humble Games Release January 23, 2019 For a more traditional deck-building roguelike, the gold standard is still Slay the Spire. You get a set starting deck based on your character that is completely distinct from the rest, remove, and upgrade cards as you choose your path up the spire. Combat is played in turns where you can see exactly what the enemy is going to do on their next turn, giving you the opportunity to avoid or minimize your damage. Deciding which cards are worth adding to your deck, or if you can pass up on healing to upgrade just one of your cards, make it always feel like you’re just barely scraping by. If you do eventually master the core game, the Ascension challenges will push you to the limit. Slay the Spire - Official Launch Trailer

Streets of Rogue Play 65% 65% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Matt Dabrowski Publisher tinyBuild Release July 11, 2019 It is a shame that Streets of Rogue isn’t more popular than it is because this is easily one of the most impressive roguelikes we’ve played. The sequel is incoming, but that just means now is the best time to play the first to get a taste of just how deep this immersive sim roguelike is. Each stage is a small ecosystem of people, monsters, factions, and more that all behave and respond appropriately to who you are and what you do. It might have a simple visual style, but it is one of the most deep and complex simulations you can play with. Streets of Rogue - Launch Trailer (coming March 10th)

Monster Train Play 82% 82% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Shiny Shoe Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment Release May 21, 2020 Monster Train is a fun spin on the Slay the Spire formula that takes some inspiration from tower defense games. You pick two different deck types to combine on each run where you need to place monsters of multiple floors of your train to best defeat invading enemies that want to work their way to the top and attack your core. You will choose different paths between each battle that offer different ways to power your build for a nice degree of choice on top of the tactical combat. Monster Train Release Trailer