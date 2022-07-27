Ever since the original Xbox hit the market to compete with PlayStation, the two systems have more or less been at a graphical stalemate. Yes, the Xbox One suffered slightly behind the PS4, but with this generation, Microsoft decided to split the difference and offer players two choices for jumping into next-gen. There’s the Xbox Series S, which can run every game the X can, only at slightly lower visual fidelity, while the Xbox Series X makes no sacrifices in terms of graphics or performance.
Despite having an uneven release schedule from first-party studios, the Xbox Series X has built up an impressive library of visually stunning games. Many games here could even be mistaken for real-life footage or images, and yet they’re fully playable on this powerful console. Showing off what your new console can push out visually is always a treat, so if you’re looking for a handful of games that will make any onlooker’s jaw drop, here are our picks for some of the Xbox Series X games with the best graphics.
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Forza Horizon 5
Gears 5
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Far Cry 6
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Psychonauts 2
