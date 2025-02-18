The best Metroidvania games on Xbox Series X

This far into the console generation, it is hard to pick the best Xbox Series X games. The system has some of the best FPS games, best platformers, and best co-op games on the market, and that’s not even mentioning all the upcoming Xbox Series X games we are looking forward to or the massive Game Pass library. Metroidvanias are one of the most popular genres on Xbox, with new interpretations of the formula coming out all the time. These games are especially appealing to those who love exploring and filling out complex maps, unlocking new abilities, and taking on hard boss fights. There are so many that are worth your time that we decided to narrow down the competition to only the best Metroidvanias on Xbox Series X that you should put on the top of your must-play list.

Nine Sols Play 86% 86% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Red Candle Games Publisher Red Candle Games Release May 29, 2024 The newest Metroidvania on this list is the brilliant Nine Sols. This 2D game features all the best elements you want from a game of this genre. The world is vast and fun to explore, the art style is appealing and full of life, the upgrades are meaningful, and it features satisfying combat and challenging bosses. Those last two points are especially highlighted here. Nine Sols‘s combat is often compared to Sekiro due to it having a major emphasis on parrying and deflecting attacks that make it more skill-based than other Metroidvanias where you can mostly rely on getting new abilities and leveling up to get by. The core mystery is also surprisingly interesting and helps nudge you along to discover more about what is really going on in this world. Nine Sols 九日 - Crowdfunding Trailer

Recommended Videos

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Play 83% 83% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release January 18, 2024 The 3D Prince of Persia games never went full Metroidvania, which only gets more confusing now that we’ve played Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This brings the series back to its 2D roots but blows it out into a fully connected world full of intense platforming challenges, stylish combat, and fresh abilities and upgrades. The Price’s core moveset and abilities translate perfectly into this genre. That said, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown knows when to call it quits and not overstay its welcome. It is a perfectly paced game that we hope to see the franchise take another stab at. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Play 87% 87% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Moon Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit Release March 10, 2020 The first Ori game was one of the first standout exclusive games on the Xbox One . It is still incredibly beautiful and has a touching story, but the sequel surpasses it in every regard. Movement and exploration are the main focus here over combat, though there are still plenty of exciting fights and chases to get your heart pumping. Most of the game is about tricky navigational challenges and puzzle-solving to find collectibles and reach new areas. One new feature not often seen in the genre here is a hub area where you can interact with NPCs and take on optional quests. Playing this game on the Xbox Series X is by far the best experience both visually and in terms of frame rates. Ori and the Will of the Wisps - E3 2017 - 4K Teaser Trailer

Castlevania Dominus Collection Play Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Arcade Developer Konami Publisher Konami Release August 27, 2024 What list of best Metroidvanias would be complete without at least one actual Castlevania game on it? Well, we don’t have to pick one when we can have three thanks to the Castlevania Dominus Collection. Sadly, no, the amazing Symphony of the Night isn’t included in this bundle, but what you do get is Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia. These are all fantastic evolutions of the genre in their own right that don’t get nearly as much praise as they should living in their older brother’s shadow, but also partly for being tied to the Nintendo DS for so long. With the quality-of-life upgrades and improvements, these are essential games for anyone who missed out on them. Castlevania Dominus Collection – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Hollow Knight Play 92% 92% Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Wii U, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Release February 24, 2017 It doesn’t matter what platform you’re on, Hollow Knight is a non-negotiable Metroidvania game you must play. Few games are able to be this big, yet still feel so approachable to explore. You will never feel safe or comfortable, but the soft art style never becomes too oppressive. Combat is always tough but fair, and you are constantly finding new places to explore and shortcuts around the map that feel natural. Odds are you’ve already played this game if you’re a fan of the genre, but on the off chance that you somehow skipped it, let this be the push you need to finally see what the fuss is about. Hollow Knight King's Pass Gameplay

Guacamelee! 2 Play 81% 81% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Drinkbox Studios Publisher Drinkbox Studios Release August 21, 2018 We loved the unique Mexican focus of the first Guacamelee!, but did tire a bit of its reliance on meme humor. Guacamelee! 2 is far more confident in its own writing and is the much better package for it. Playing as a luchador, all your movement and combat abilities are wrestling moves, plus a new set of chicken-specific moves that flesh out that transformation from the first game. That gives combat a different feel from almost any other game in the space, while the world and design also stand out for showcasing underrepresented cultures. All wrapped up, this is a killer Metroidvania package. Guacamelee! 2 - Announcement Trailer