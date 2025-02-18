 Skip to main content
The best Metroidvania games on Xbox Series X

This far into the console generation, it is hard to pick the best Xbox Series X games. The system has some of the best FPS games, best platformers, and best co-op games on the market, and that’s not even mentioning all the upcoming Xbox Series X games we are looking forward to or the massive Game Pass library. Metroidvanias are one of the most popular genres on Xbox, with new interpretations of the formula coming out all the time. These games are especially appealing to those who love exploring and filling out complex maps, unlocking new abilities, and taking on hard boss fights. There are so many that are worth your time that we decided to narrow down the competition to only the best Metroidvanias on Xbox Series X that you should put on the top of your must-play list.

Nine Sols

Nine Sols
86%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Red Candle Games
Publisher
Red Candle Games
Release
May 29, 2024
The newest Metroidvania on this list is the brilliant Nine Sols. This 2D game features all the best elements you want from a game of this genre. The world is vast and fun to explore, the art style is appealing and full of life, the upgrades are meaningful, and it features satisfying combat and challenging bosses. Those last two points are especially highlighted here. Nine Sols‘s combat is often compared to Sekiro due to it having a major emphasis on parrying and deflecting attacks that make it more skill-based than other Metroidvanias where you can mostly rely on getting new abilities and leveling up to get by. The core mystery is also surprisingly interesting and helps nudge you along to discover more about what is really going on in this world.
Nine Sols 九日 - Crowdfunding Trailer
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
83%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Ubisoft Montpellier
Publisher
Ubisoft Entertainment
Release
January 18, 2024
The 3D Prince of Persia games never went full Metroidvania, which only gets more confusing now that we’ve played Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This brings the series back to its 2D roots but blows it out into a fully connected world full of intense platforming challenges, stylish combat, and fresh abilities and upgrades. The Price’s core moveset and abilities translate perfectly into this genre. That said, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown knows when to call it quits and not overstay its welcome. It is a perfectly paced game that we hope to see the franchise take another stab at.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps
87%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Adventure
Developer
Moon Studios
Publisher
Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit
Release
March 10, 2020
The first Ori game was one of the first standout exclusive games on the Xbox One. It is still incredibly beautiful and has a touching story, but the sequel surpasses it in every regard. Movement and exploration are the main focus here over combat, though there are still plenty of exciting fights and chases to get your heart pumping. Most of the game is about tricky navigational challenges and puzzle-solving to find collectibles and reach new areas. One new feature not often seen in the genre here is a hub area where you can interact with NPCs and take on optional quests. Playing this game on the Xbox Series X is by far the best experience both visually and in terms of frame rates.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps - E3 2017 - 4K Teaser Trailer

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Castlevania Dominus Collection
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Arcade
Developer
Konami
Publisher
Konami
Release
August 27, 2024
What list of best Metroidvanias would be complete without at least one actual Castlevania game on it? Well, we don’t have to pick one when we can have three thanks to the Castlevania Dominus Collection. Sadly, no, the amazing Symphony of the Night isn’t included in this bundle, but what you do get is Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia. These are all fantastic evolutions of the genre in their own right that don’t get nearly as much praise as they should living in their older brother’s shadow, but also partly for being tied to the Nintendo DS for so long. With the quality-of-life upgrades and improvements, these are essential games for anyone who missed out on them.
Castlevania Dominus Collection – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight
92%
Platforms
Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Wii U, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Team Cherry
Publisher
Team Cherry
Release
February 24, 2017
It doesn’t matter what platform you’re on, Hollow Knight is a non-negotiable Metroidvania game you must play. Few games are able to be this big, yet still feel so approachable to explore. You will never feel safe or comfortable, but the soft art style never becomes too oppressive. Combat is always tough but fair, and you are constantly finding new places to explore and shortcuts around the map that feel natural. Odds are you’ve already played this game if you’re a fan of the genre, but on the off chance that you somehow skipped it, let this be the push you need to finally see what the fuss is about.
Hollow Knight King's Pass Gameplay

Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! 2
81%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Fighting, Platform, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Drinkbox Studios
Publisher
Drinkbox Studios
Release
August 21, 2018
We loved the unique Mexican focus of the first Guacamelee!, but did tire a bit of its reliance on meme humor. Guacamelee! 2 is far more confident in its own writing and is the much better package for it. Playing as a luchador, all your movement and combat abilities are wrestling moves, plus a new set of chicken-specific moves that flesh out that transformation from the first game. That gives combat a different feel from almost any other game in the space, while the world and design also stand out for showcasing underrepresented cultures. All wrapped up, this is a killer Metroidvania package.
Guacamelee! 2 - Announcement Trailer

Animal Well

Animal Well
79%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Shared Memory
Publisher
Bigmode
Release
May 09, 2024
Animal Well is a 2D Metroidvania, but almost goes against all the norms you would expect from the genre. It is still a game about exploration and discovery, but the art style, sounds, and tone of the game are unlike anything else in the space, largely thanks to it being the passion project of a single developer. You can see the creator’s passion, but also an understanding of what we expect from Metroidvanias and how to subvert those expectations. The game encourages you to follow your own curiosity for exploration but requires it to figure out alternate ways to use the game’s strange powers to fight and solve puzzles. It is a game best experienced without any outside influence or expectations for the satisfaction you feel every time something clicks into place in your mind.
ANIMAL WELL Announcement Trailer

