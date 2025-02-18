The best Metroidvania games on Xbox Series X

This far into the console generation, it is hard to pick the best Xbox Series X games. The system has some of the best FPS games, best platformers, and best co-op games on the market, and that’s not even mentioning all the upcoming Xbox Series X games we are looking forward to or the massive Game Pass library. Metroidvanias are one of the most popular genres on Xbox, with new interpretations of the formula coming out all the time. These games are especially appealing to those who love exploring and filling out complex maps, unlocking new abilities, and taking on hard boss fights. There are so many that are worth your time that we decided to narrow down the competition to only the best Metroidvanias on Xbox Series X that you should put on the top of your must-play list.