The best games made by one person

When we think of the best PS5 games, best Xbox series X games, or best Switch games, we tend to go to the big blockbuster titles. These experiences take teams of dozens — or perhaps hundreds — of developers years to craft. As great as those are, and there are plenty of upcoming video games that fit that description, there are also solo developers who manage to build their own passion projects all on their own. These indie games tend to be smaller in scale but pack in more unique mechanics, experimental art and writing, and a level of personality and charm that is only possible when one person is in complete control. Making a game by yourself is incredibly hard, and yet we’ve seen more and more people release amazing games with little to no outside help. Here are our picks for the best games made by just one person.

Animal Well Play 78% 78% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Shared Memory Publisher Bigmode Release May 09, 2024 Metroidvanias are a common genre for indies, but making one completely solo is a massive undertaking. Billy Basso not only did that with Animal Well, but also managed to do so without leaning on the genre’s biggest tropes. Sure, you are still exploring a map and collecting new abilities to access new areas in a non-linear fashion, but that’s essentially where the similarities end. The world design is mysterious and thrilling, and the puzzles are intuitive enough to figure out without being explicitly told what you’re supposed to do. Even the powers you get are multifaceted in ways that you need to naturally discover through clever use. ANIMAL WELL Announcement Trailer

Recommended Videos

Cave Story Play 85% 85% Platforms Linux, Wii, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DSi Genre Shooter, Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Studio Pixel Publisher Nicalis, Inc., Studio Pixel, Oonaki WWW Release December 20, 2004 Cave Story wasn’t the first indie game but is certainly the first one to get mainstream notoriety. Thankfully, it was for all the right reasons. This is still a fantastic side-scrolling shooter to play 20 years later thanks to a simple yet addictive mechanic where all your weapons can be upgraded through use, but then downgraded when you are hit. This push and pull encourages better play and careful planning. It has a charming little story with a great message about the pursuit of power and a world that isn’t overwhelming or too complex for its own good ニンテンドー3DS 「Cave Story - 洞窟物語 」プロモーションムービー

Minecraft Play 80% 80% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Phone, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 5 Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release December 19, 2016 It’s easy to forget that Minecraft , the biggest game in the world, was originally made by just a single person. Now, the team has grown exponentially and the original creator has moved on, but the foundation of a world made of blocks that you could freely build and craft to your own liking originated from just one person. While it could never have reached the scale it is at now without a larger team, those early versions were still enough to draw millions of people in and enjoy flexing their creative muscles in such a flexible sandbox. Official Minecraft Trailer

Papers, Please Play 82% 82% Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita Genre Point-and-click, Puzzle, Simulator, Indie Developer Lucas Pope Publisher 3909 Release August 08, 2013 Some game ideas are so specific and unique that they would never be made if the person who thought it up didn’t do it themselves. That’s exactly what Papers, Pleases feels like. This is a game where you play as an immigration officer inspecting documents of people attempting to enter your fictional country, following or ignoring your rules to determine who can or cannot enter. It is a fascinating look at bureaucracy, morality, and what a game can be. Papers, Please - Trailer

Stardew Valley Play 87% 87% Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 Tired of waiting for a new Harvest Moon game, ConcernedApe decided he would do it himself and spent over half a decade tirelessly crafting Stardew Valley . All that passion and effort paid off, with the game becoming one of the most beloved farming-sim games ever made, far surpassing the games that inspired it. The charming pixel art, lovable characters, and delightful gameplay loop have cemented this as the ultimate cozy game that we might never stop playing. Stardew Valley Trailer

Balatro Play 87% 87% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Strategy, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer LocalThunk Publisher Playstack Release February 20, 2024 When you hear the concept for Balatro, it sounds like something so obvious. And yet, no one before LocalThunk decided to make a roguelike based on poker. The result is a game even more addicting than you would expect combining those two elements. It is approachable for almost anyone thanks to it using the basic poker hands, but deep enough with its jokers and ways to modify your deck that creates a massive skill ceiling for reaching the higher antes. Balatro - Official Launch Trailer