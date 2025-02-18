The best platformers on Xbox Series X

When most people think about the best platformers, their minds immediately turn to the best Switch games. While the Xbox Series X is certainly home to some of the best FPS, open-world, and co-op games, it also has a strong library of platformers. These range from kid-friendly adventures where the challenge and tone are light, to more demanding tests of your precision and even providing some deep storylines. In fact, between the 2D and 3D offerings, you’re spoiled for choice on Xbox for amazing platformers if you know where to look. If you would rather jump right into the action with your next favorite platformer, here are our picks for the best ones you can play on Xbox Series X.
If you are a Game Pass subscriber, make sure to check if any are currently on the service to save some cash!