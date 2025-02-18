The best platformers on Xbox Series X

When most people think about the best platformers, their minds immediately turn to the best Switch games. While the Xbox Series X is certainly home to some of the best FPS, open-world, and co-op games, it also has a strong library of platformers. These range from kid-friendly adventures where the challenge and tone are light, to more demanding tests of your precision and even providing some deep storylines. In fact, between the 2D and 3D offerings, you’re spoiled for choice on Xbox for amazing platformers if you know where to look. If you would rather jump right into the action with your next favorite platformer, here are our picks for the best ones you can play on Xbox Series X.

If you are a Game Pass subscriber, make sure to check if any are currently on the service to save some cash!

Psychonauts 2 Play 89% 89% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Double Fine Productions Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release August 24, 2021 Coming from the brilliant minds at DoubleFine, Psychonauts 2 is a 3D platformer that ties every part of its design with its themes of mental health. You play as a Psychonaut named Raz with the ability to enter people’s minds which serve as the game’s various levels. This leads to some of the most creative and unexpected level designs you will find in a game, ranging from a world filled with teeth to a giant bowling alley. You start out with some basic platforming moves but will get new powers and attacks as you beat levels and find collectibles. Speaking of collectibles, there are a ton but not in the annoying sense. Like the world and its characters, even the items you find in Psychonauts 2 are full of charm and heart. Psychonauts 2 // Official First Trailer

Celeste Play 87% 87% Platforms Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Extremely OK Games Publisher Maddy Makes Games Release January 25, 2018 For a while, every other indie game coming out was adopting an 8 or 16-bit art style. Some used it to try and cash in on nostalgia for the early console generations , but a game like Celeste stands on its own two feet as an outstanding game. Mechanically, you’d be hard-pressed to find a 2D platformer as tight as this. You have a few basic moves, like jumping, dashing, and clinging to walls, but are forced to push them to the limit to overcome devious obstacles. The game throws new environmental elements at you at every turn, and extra challenges to collect all the strawberries and complete the B-side levels. Wrap it all up in a touching personal story and you have a modern classic. Exclusive: 10 Minutes of CELESTE Gameplay — TOWERFALL Creators' Next Game!

Sonic Mania Play 84% 84% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Headcannon, PagodaWest Games, Christian Whitehead, Sega Games Publisher Sega Games Release August 15, 2017 There are more Sonic games now than ever but the one we keep going back to is Sonic Mania. This is the first time a 2D Sonic has felt as good as the old Genesis games since the move to 3D. Running, rolling, jumping, and bouncing through the multi-layered levels is fast and thrilling without any frustrating moments of colliding with something you couldn’t see coming. You will get a nice blend of old and new stages here, as well as some of the best boss fights in the series. If you ever had any love for those old Sonic games, Sonic Mania was made specifically for you. Sonic Mania interview - Sega lets independent developers take the reigns

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Play 81% 81% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform Developer Toys for Bob Publisher Activision Release October 02, 2020 Reviving a franchise after decades is always a risk, but even more so when it isn’t the original developers. A new Crash game sounded like it could never work, but Crash 4 proved us all wrong. Not only is there still plenty of life left in this particular style of linear 3D platformer, but it also has a ton of new tricks up its sleeve that set it apart from anything else. Just like the original games, however, Crash 4 is brutal. Do not expect to beat this game without hitting a few walls, let alone go for the full 100% completion. If you’re ready to take on that level of struggle and overcome it, Crash 4 will reward your efforts. Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time – Gameplay Launch Trailer

A Hat in Time Play 84% 84% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Gears for Breakfast Publisher Gears for Breakfast, Humble Games Release October 05, 2017 We will never say never, but there’s no point in expecting any Mario games on an Xbox any time soon. That’s totally fine because we at least have A Hat in Time. This is a 3D Mario game in all but name. You will explore gorgeous hub worlds that are built like playgrounds to use all your platforming tools to find secrets, fight enemies, and gather collectibles. This is an indie game, though, so it isn’t on the same scale as something like a Mario Odyssey. That said, it masters the movement and never feels overwhelming even if you want to do and see everything it has to offer. A Hat in Time Gameplay (PC HD)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Play 85% 85% Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie Developer Yacht Club Games Publisher Yacht Club Games, Nintendo Release December 09, 2019 The Kickstarter game that just keeps giving, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is the complete Shovel Knight package all wrapped up into one game. Taking heavy inspiration from the best NES games like Mega Man, Ducktales, and Castlevania, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is so much more than just an homage. The world, music, characters, and mechanics all feel at home and intentional rather than just being there to tickle your nostalgia. The base game is a brilliant action platformer on its own, but the added campaigns and DLC add up to almost two additional games’ worth of content. Of all the games on this list, you can feel the love the developers poured into this game the most. Shovel Knight: Specter Of Torment - Trailer