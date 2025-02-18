Most lists of the best Xbox Series X games focus on the best FPS games, open-world games, or just the games with the best graphics. That leaves puzzle games unfairly overlooked for just how satisfying and creative they can be. Many people shrug off the entire genre thinking they’re all just a series of number or logic puzzles and nothing else, but that only accounts for a small fraction of modern puzzle games. They now have deep narratives, mind-bending mechanics, and satisfying mechanics. Whether you’re looking to see what you’ve been missing in the puzzle game space or are looking for the next game to test your brain power, here are the best puzzle games on Xbox Series X.