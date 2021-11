All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats

The past has never looked so good. That applies not only to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — Definitive Edition itself, but also the ’80s-inspired style of the titular city. This entry was a blast from the past when it was first released, and it’s downright retro today. Thanks to the facelift this remastering has provided, it has never been easier to go back and relive the story of Tommy Vercetti and his quest for revenge in this visually overwhelming take on an exaggerated version of a crime-infested ’80s city.

As much love as this entry received when it came out for its story and characters, and it’s still often considered one of the best games released on that entire generation of consoles, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City pushed open-world games in a whole new direction. In keeping with series tradition, which continues to be the case, this title was jam-packed with cheats that can completely change how the game is played. This game has far more than any other in the recently released trilogy, making it ripe for revisiting to see what crazy antics you can cause. There’s even a few brand new ones not included in the original, so even die-hard fans will want to see our full list of all the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — Definitive Edition cheat codes.

Note: Using cheats will make you unable to earn some trophies or achievements. To avoid any issues, we recommend creating a save before activating any cheats so you can reload once you’ve had your fun.

See more

All cheats on PlayStation

Get Weapon Set #1 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Get Weapon Set #2 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Get Weapon Set #3 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Full Health R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Kill Yourself Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Change Skin Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Faster Gameplay Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Improved Handling Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Aggressive Traffic R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Flaming Traffic R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Pink Cars Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Black Cars Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Spawn Tank Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Cars Can Fly Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Spawn Bloodring Banger Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Spawn Bloodring Racer Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Spawn Caddie Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer #2 R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn Love Fist Limo R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Romero’s Hearse Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Spawn Sabre Turbo Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Spawn Trashmaster Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Play as Red Leather Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Play as Candy Suxxx Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Play as Hilary King R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Play as Ken Rosenberg Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Play as Lance Vance Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Play as Love Fist Guy #1 Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Play as Love Fist Guy #2 R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Play as Mercedes R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle Play as Phil Cassady Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Play as Ricardo Diaz L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Play as Sonny Forelli Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Clear Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle Cloudy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3),, X

All cheats on Xbox

Get Weapon Set #1 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Get Weapon Set #2 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Get Weapon Set #3 RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Full Health RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Kill Yourself Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Change Skin Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Faster Gameplay B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y Slower Gameplay Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB Improved Handling Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT Flaming Traffic RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Pink Cars B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B Black Cars B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B Spawn Tank B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Cars Can Fly Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Spawn Bloodring Banger Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Spawn Bloodring Racer Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Spawn Caddie B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Hotring Racer #1 RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Hotring Racer #2 RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT Spawn Love Fist Limo RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Spawn Romero’s Hearse Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right Spawn Sabre Turbo Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left Spawn Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Play as Red Leather Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Play as Candy Suxxx B, RT, Down, RB, Left, Right, RB, LB, A, LT Play as Hilary King RB, B, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RT Play as Ken Rosenberg Right, LB, Up, LT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RB Play as Lance Vance B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB Play as Love Fist Guy #1 Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Play as Love Fist Guy #2 RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB Play as Mercedes RT, LB Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, B, Y Play as Phil Cassady Right, RB, Up, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, Right, B Play as Ricardo Diaz LB, LT, RB, RT, Down, LB, RT, LT Play as Sonny Forelli B, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Clear Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y Cloudy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X Rainy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A

All cheats on Switch

Get Weapon Set #1 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Get Weapon Set #2 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Get Weapon Set #3 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Full Health R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full Armor R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Kill Yourself Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L Raise Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Lower Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Change Skin Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right Armed Pedestrians ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Faster Gameplay A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X Slower Gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R Improved Handling X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L Aggressive Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL Flaming Traffic ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Pink Cars A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A Black Cars A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A Spawn Tank A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X Cars Can Fly Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R Spawn Bloodring Banger Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL Spawn Bloodring Racer Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left Spawn Caddie A, L, Up, R, ZL B, R, L, A, B Spawn Hotring Racer #1 R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Hotring Racer #2 ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR Spawn Love Fist Limo ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn Romero’s Hearse Down, ZR, Down, R, ZL, Left, R, L, Left, Right Spawn Sabre Turbo Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left Spawn Trashmaster A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Play as Red Leather Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right Play as Candy Suxxx A, ZR, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, B, ZL Play as Hilary King R, A, ZR, L, Right, R, L, B, ZR Play as Ken Rosenberg Right, L, Up, ZL, L, Right, R, L, B, R Play as Lance Vance A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L Play as Love Fist Guy #1 Down, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B Play as Love Fist Guy #2 R, ZL, ZR, L, Right, ZR, Left, B, Y, L Play as Mercedes ZR, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, A, X Play as Phil Cassady Right, R, Up, ZR, L, Right, R, L, Right, A Play as Ricardo Diaz L, ZL, R, ZR, Down, L, ZR, ZL Play as Sonny Forelli A, L, A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B Clear Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X Cloudy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y Rainy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A Foggy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B

All cheats on PC

Get Weapon Set #1 THUGSTOOLS Get Weapon Set #2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS Get Weapon Set #3 NUTTERTOOLS Full Health ASPIRINE Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Kill Yourself ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Raise Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE Change Skin STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Armed Pedestrians OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Angry Pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME Rioting Pedestrians FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Faster Gameplay ONSPEED Slower Gameplay BOOOOOORING Improved Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING Aggressive Traffic MIAMITRAFFIC Flaming Traffic BIGBANG Pink Cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Black Cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Spawn Tank PANZER Cars Can Fly FLYINGWAYS Spawn Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hotring Racer #1 GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hotring Racer #2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Love Fist Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Romero’s Hearse THELASTRIDE Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Play as Red Leather STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Play as Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS Play as Hilary King ILOOKLIKEHILARY Play as Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER Play as Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE Play as Love Fist Guy #1 ROCKANDROLLMAN Play as Love Fist Guy #2 WELOVEOURDICK Play as Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING Play as Phil Cassady ONEARMEDBANDIT Play as Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Play as Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Clear Weather APLEASANTDAY Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY Cloudy Weather ABITDRIEG Rainy Weather CATSANDDOGS Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING

Editors' Recommendations