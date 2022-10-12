Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

On October 18, Sony will add a hefty list of games to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition. The company shared the full list of titles being added to the games library, featuring over 20 new games. The lineup is comprised of a wide variety of games from the Dragon Quest and Assassin’s Creed series, along with a handful of horror gems, as well.

These are the new games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this October.

PS Plus Extra and Premium

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition

Inside

The Medium

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Hohokum

PS Plus Premium Classics

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Limbo

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Everyday Shooter

With the exception of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, all of the games listed above can be played on PS5 either natively or through backward compatibility.

Remember, these games are only available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, which is part of Sony’s new game subscription initiative that launched earlier in 2022. These titles join the “free” Essential games for the month of October, which include Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot.

