On October 18, Sony will add a hefty list of games to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition. The company shared the full list of titles being added to the games library, featuring over 20 new games. The lineup is comprised of a wide variety of games from the Dragon Quest and Assassin’s Creed series, along with a handful of horror gems, as well.
These are the new games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this October.
PS Plus Extra and Premium
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
- Inside
- The Medium
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Hohokum
PS Plus Premium Classics
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Limbo
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Everyday Shooter
With the exception of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, all of the games listed above can be played on PS5 either natively or through backward compatibility.
Remember, these games are only available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, which is part of Sony’s new game subscription initiative that launched earlier in 2022. These titles join the “free” Essential games for the month of October, which include Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot.
Editors' Recommendations
- Grand Theft Auto 3 cheat codes: all weapons, money, cars, and more
- The best RPGs for PS5
- The best PS5 exclusives
- PlayStation VR2: release date, launch games, price, and more
- Grand Theft Auto 6: release date, trailer, gameplay, and more