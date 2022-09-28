Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While Starbucks is serving up pumpkin spice lattes, Sony is delivering a trio of games to PlayStation Plus subscribers this October. As revealed in the PlayStation Blog, Injustice 2, Superhot, and Hot Wheels Unleashed join the subscription service next month.

Injustice 2 is the sequel to the 2013 DC fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us, which was developed by Mortal Kombat creator NetherRealm Studios. It’s as gory as the original game, but even more so than Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games’ family-friendly MultiVersus, which features some of the best DC heroes. Critics applauded the game for its beautiful graphics and narrative, which centers around Batman fighting against Superman’s regime.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed, you can race your souped-up toy car against your friends in a two-player split-screen or compete in online multiplayer races with up to 12 people. You can drive along prebuilt racetracks, as well as those you design yourself in Hot Wheels style.

Superhot is a minimalist, strategic first-person shooter in which time only moves when the player does. When you move, everything moves at a fast pace. But when you stop, time slows down around you. Unlike most FPS games, you don’t have a regenerating health bar and you die the second you get shot, so you have to bend time and figure out how to take out your enemies from the right vantage point without getting hit. The game was so popular that Superhot Team developed a VR version of it for Oculus Rift.

Sony will announce the PS Plus Extra and Premium October game lineup by the end of this month, which will likely bring more retro games to the service.

