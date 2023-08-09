 Skip to main content
Two games will launch as part of PS Plus Game Catalog in August

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony highlighted the various games coming and leaving PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog as part of its August update. While this month’s lineup is much more muted than the busy June and July updates, it notably features two games coming to Sony’s subscription the day they release.

Key art for August's PS Plus Game Catalog additions.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Historically, Sony has done fewer day-one releases on its subscription services than Microsoft, but that’s clearly starting to change with this month’s lineup. Moving Out 2, a wacky co-op game about moving furniture, launches as part of the PS Plus Catalog on August 15, the day most of the month’s new titles are added. Then, on August 29, Sabotage Studios’ highly anticipated indie RPG Sea of Stars will be available with PS Plus Extra and Premium from day one as well. 

While they are both indie games, the fact that there is more than one day one launch into the PS Plus Catalog this August suggests that it will become a much more common occurrence. Other than that, August’s catalog additions aren’t too exciting outside the likes of Destiny 2: The Witch King and Lost Judgment. Unless they are denoted otherwise, the following games will come to the PS Plus Game Catalog on August 15:

  • Moving Out 2
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Lost Judgment
  • Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
  • Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition
  • Source of Madness
  • Cursed to Golf
  • Dreams
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
  • Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
  • Spellforce III Reforced
  • Midnight Fight Express
  • MediEvil: Resurrection
  • Ape Escape: On the Loose
  • Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (August 28)
  • Sea of Stars (August 29)
Zale and Valere from Sea of Stars
Sabotage Studio

As is always the case with these updates, some games will also leave the PS Plus Catalog this month. The biggest loss is that of three fantastic Yakuza titles — Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 — so Game Pass is now shaping up to be the better service to use if you want to get into Yakuza. Here’s the full lineup of games leaving PS Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog in August:

  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Borderlands 3
  • Nidhogg
  • DCL – The Game
  • Grip
  • The Crew 2
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage

Most of these games will arrive and depart from the service on August 15.

