One of 2023’s most anticipated RPGs is coming to PS Plus on day one

Sabotage Studio announced that its highly anticipated retro-style RPG Sea of Stars will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog when it releases on August 29.

Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by classic games like Chrono Trigger, where the main heroes’ powers are based around the sun and moon. Sea of Stars’ distinct visual style and polished-looking gameplay has allowed this indie game to stand out alongside the liks of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, other RPGs that will release around the same time. Clearly, Sabotage wants to get this game in front of as many people as possible during this busy period for games, so it makes sense to put Sea of Stars on game subscription services.

It’s in good company as a day one PS Plus Extra and Premium title, as it follows solid indies like Stray, Tchia, and Humanity. Sabotage also released a demo for Sea of Stars on PS4 and PS5 today so people can try a bit of the game early.

PS Plus Extra and Premium actually aren’t the only subscription services that Sea of Stars will be on at launch. Previously, Sabotage had confirmed that the Xbox and PC versions of the game are launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one as well. So, if you have either of the major video game subscription services, you’ll have ample opportunity to play the game across three platforms without having to pay for it. It will launch on Nintendo Switch, though, and you’ll have to pay the full $35 price for it there.

Sea of Stars launches across Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, and Nintendo Switch on August 29.

