Sony outlined all the new offerings PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can expect in April; surprisingly, Microsoft is the company behind two of this month’s four offerings, Minecraft Legends, and the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle.
On April 2, PS Plus can get those two things free of charge in addition to Immortals of Aveum and Skul: The Hero Slayer. Immortals of Aveum is a single-player shooter where players use magic instead of weapons. Although the thing it’s most notable for is flopping upon its release, Immortals of Aveum is still a solid shooter that you might have missed out on, and you should give it a shot now that you can get it through PS Plus. Meanwhile, Skul: The Hero Slayer is a tough 2D platformer roguelike that should entertain fans of that genre for quite some time.
The bonuses Microsoft is offering PS Plus subscribers this month are definitely the biggest draws, though. Minecraft Legends adapts Mojang’s popular survival crafting game into the real-time strategy genre. It’s surprisingly approachable despite the fact that RTS games are usually tough to get into. As such, those who own a PlayStation and not an Xbox should put the console wars aside for a bit and check it out if that idea sounds intriguing.
Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play shooter from Blizzard Entertainment, which Microsoft acquired last fall. Although the recent news of PvE story content being canceled is disappointing, PS Plus players can get the Mega Bundle for free and easily get into Overwatch 2’s PvP multiplayer experience. The Mega Bundle includes skins for Sigma, Symmetra, Sojourn, Junker Queen, Ramattra, Kiriko, Lifeweaver, Illari, and Mauga, in addition to five tier skips for any battle pass.
The Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle, Minecraft Legends, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and Immortals of Aveum will all be available for free to PS Plus Essential subscribers between April 2 and May 6.
