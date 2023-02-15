Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony revealed the games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra this month on February 21, and it’s the best month that the service has had since it launched in the summer of 2022. Not only are some great PS1 classics like The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2 coming to the service, but Horizon Forbbiden West is getting added as well.

Horizon Forbidden West coming to the service one year after launch is a big deal because Sony has been resistant to putting recent first-party PS5 games on its subscription service. While it’s still not adding first-party titles on day one like Xbox Game Pass does, this is possibly our first indication of how Sony will handle adding its own games to the subscription. It’s not the only PS4 and PS5 title coming to the service this month either, as the following strong lineup of games was also confirmed to be coming on February 21.

The Quarry (PS4, PS5)

Resident Evil VII Biohazard (PS4)

Outriders (PS4, PS5)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4, PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS4, PS5)

Tekken 7 (PS4, PS5)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

I Am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4, PS5)

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

That PlayStation Plus Extra lineup of games alone would make this one of the best months for Sony’s subscription service ever, but even the oft-ignored Classics Catalogue of PlayStation Plus Premium is getting some love this month. Critically acclaimed PS1 RPGs The Legend of Dragoon, Harvest Moon: Back to Nature, and Wild Arms 2 are being added with the up-rendering, rewinds, quick save, and video filter features available for all PS1 games.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers finally have a lot to look forward to this month. Hopefully, Sony can keep this positive momentum going. All of these games will be added to the PS4 and PS5 subscription services on February 21.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations