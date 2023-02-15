 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PlayStation Plus just set a new first-party precedent with Horizon Forbidden West

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony revealed the games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra this month on February 21, and it’s the best month that the service has had since it launched in the summer of 2022. Not only are some great PS1 classics like The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2 coming to the service, but Horizon Forbbiden West is getting added as well.

Horizon Forbidden West coming to the service one year after launch is a big deal because Sony has been resistant to putting recent first-party PS5 games on its subscription service. While it’s still not adding first-party titles on day one like Xbox Game Pass does, this is possibly our first indication of how Sony will handle adding its own games to the subscription. It’s not the only PS4 and PS5 title coming to the service this month either, as the following strong lineup of games was also confirmed to be coming on February 21.

  • The Quarry (PS4, PS5)
  • Resident Evil VII Biohazard (PS4)
  • Outriders (PS4, PS5)
  • Scarlet Nexus (PS4, PS5)
  • Borderlands 3 (PS4, PS5) 
  • Tekken 7 (PS4, PS5)
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)
  • Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)
  • Oninaki (PS4)
  • Lost Sphear (PS4)
  • I Am Setsuna (PS4) 
  • The Forgotten City (PS4, PS5) 
  • Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

That PlayStation Plus Extra lineup of games alone would make this one of the best months for Sony’s subscription service ever, but even the oft-ignored Classics Catalogue of PlayStation Plus Premium is getting some love this month. Critically acclaimed PS1 RPGs The Legend of Dragoon, Harvest Moon: Back to Nature, and Wild Arms 2 are being added with the up-rendering, rewinds, quick save, and video filter features available for all PS1 games.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers finally have a lot to look forward to this month. Hopefully, Sony can keep this positive momentum going. All of these games will be added to the PS4 and PS5 subscription services on February 21. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hogwarts Legacy: how to pick locks and upgrade with Demiguise statues
Picking a lock in hogwarts.
Hogwarts Legacy: what are Troll Bogeys and where to find them
A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link freefalling in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to use Rowland’s map in the Tale of Rowland Oaks quest
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
Dead Space 2 doesn’t need a remake. It’s already perfect
uncharted creative director joins visceral games work star wars dead space
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve the Herodiana Halls puzzles
Students stand around a lobby in Hogwarts Legacy.
Meta’s unceremonious Echo VR shutdown is a missed Metaverse opportunity
Lone Echo Arena Review
Metroid Prime Remastered gives the best video game soundtrack its due
Samus stares down Thardus in Metroid Prime Remastered.
Wild Hearts is a more sensitive, respectful monster hunting game
Wild Hearts player in front of cherry blossom tree.
Madden NFL 23’s Super Bowl LVII prediction couldn’t have been more wrong
A Chiefs and Eagles player run down the field in Madden NFL 23.
Dead Island 2 avoids Star Wars Jedi clash by bumping up its release date
Dead Island 2 zombie
This popular Alienware gaming PC just got a massive price cut
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.
How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
A door with animal symbols surrounding it.