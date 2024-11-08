 Skip to main content
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 8-10)

An alien in armor with a light sword standing in front of a space ship window with a planet in the background.
This is a good week for strategy game fans subscribed to Xbox Game Pass because November’s first new additions to the service all fall within that genre. Two of them are real-time strategy game classics from Blizzard Entertainment, and the other is a strategic take on an arcade classic. If you’re playing on a console, these additions may not mean as much to you, but for Game Pass subscribers with access to a PC, these recently added strategy game games are well worth your time.

StarCraft: Remastered

The original StarCraft is a monumental release for Blizzard Entertainment. It gave the studio a third pillar franchise alongside Warcraft and Diablo, was one of the first major esports games, and set a standard that most RTS games after it have tried to follow. In 2017, Blizzard released StarCraft: Remastered, updating the classics’ visuals, audio, and online features; that’s the version of StarCraft that has come to Xbox Game Pass. While there are more approachable RTS games nowadays, PC gamers should check out the original StarCraft if they’ve never played it before to better understand the foundational building blocks of the RTS genre.

StarCraft: Remastered is available on PC with a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug is one of SNK’s classic arcade series and is known for its bombastic run-and-gun action. Metal Slug Tactics transforms this concept from an action-platformer to a turn-based strategy game, which works surprisingly well. While most grid-based strategy games have players navigating units between cover or staying in the same, advantageous place, Metal Slug Tactics encourages players to keep moving their units around to set up synchronous attacks or accrue the resources needed for more powerful abilities. It’s a clever reimagining of an arcade classic and a no-brainer for strategy game fans with Xbox Game Pass subscribers to download.

The PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions of Metal Slug Tactics are now available with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection

StarCraft II is the greatest RTS game of all time. It nailed the fundamentals and proper game feel of what makes RTS games work so well, and it has a high skill ceiling for competitive play. Although its multiplayer mode is free, its campaigns and co-op modes released throughout the years are equally compelling. StarCraft II: Campaign Collection is now on Xbox Game Pass, and with it, you can check out all of the content from Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops. Needless to say, this is an amazing get for PC Game Pass subscribers.

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection is available on PC with a Game Pass subscription.

