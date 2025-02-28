3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 28-March 2)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pillars of Eternity It Takes Two Yakuza 0

February was a big month for Xbox fans. Game Pass subscribers got one of the year’s first major RPGs with Avowed, plus Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Monster Hunter Wilds arriving in the last seven days of the month. That’s a lot of games, and March is not slowing down with the amount of upcoming Xbox Series X games to look forward to. If you’re not still digging deep into one of these big titles but want something that scratches the same itch or could be the perfect lead-in to some upcoming video games in March, check out these Game Pass games this weekend.

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity Release Trailer

Avowed isn’t the longest RPG but does a great job showcasing a slice of this fantasy world. There was no requirement to play either of the Pillars of Eternity games to understand the plot of that game, but if you want to get a broader vision of the world and lore then now is the perfect time to check out the first game in the series. Now, Pillars of Eternity is an isometric RPG in the style of Baldur’s Gate and not a third-person RPG, so if that style of game doesn’t suit you then this might not be the best option. However, if you loved the role-playing aspects of Avowed then this game will blow you away with the depth of its choices and options and is one of the best examples of a modern isometric RPG.

Recommended Videos

Pillars of Eternity is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two – Official “We’re Better Together” Trailer

The next game from Hazelight Studios, Split Fiction, is due out on March 6 so now is the perfect time to check out the studio’s last game. It Takes Two isn’t just one of the best co-op games on Xbox Series X, but also a game of the year winner. This game requires you to play with a partner, so keep that in mind when planning to give this game a shot, but is absolutely worth the trouble of coordinating a play session. The amount of teamwork and variety of mechanics on display is top-notch. The story might not always hit, but it is one of the few games that fully commits to its goal of making each player feel important and involved in solving every platforming and combat encounter.

It Takes Two is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 0 | Launch Trailer

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the first solo-outing for Goro Majima despite being in nearly every game in the series for the past 20 years. Because he started that game suffering from amnesia, it was a fine place for players to start. If that describes you and you are curious about where to go next with these games, Yakuza 0 is the clear answer. This is the first game in the series’ timeline for one, but also splits the story between Majima and the previous star Kiru. The combat here is also most similar to Pirate Yakuza, and not turn-based like the last two Like a Dragon games.

Yakuza 0 is available now on PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

