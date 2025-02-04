 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Avowed and two more titles come to Xbox Game Pass in February

By
Kai fights a Xaurip in Avowed.
Xbox Game Studios

It’s a new month, and that means a new lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass — including the long-awaited Avowed, Obsidian’s take on a fantasy RPG. Here are the titles and their respective release dates.

  • Far Cry: New Dawn — February 4 (Standard, Ultimate, PC)
  • Another Crab’s Treasure — February 5 (Standard)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — February 5 (Standard)
  • Starfield — February 5 (Standard)
  • Madden NFL 25 — February 6 (Ultimate, PC)
  • Kingdom Two Crowns — February 13 (Standard)
  • Avowed — February 18 (Ultimate, PC)

If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscriber, you might have already seen or even played a few of these games. If you are on the Standard plan, you’ll have to wait a little longer to play the new arrivals, but you will get the chance to play Starfield if you haven’t yet.

Avowed Story Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Sadly, a few games will be leaving Game Pass to make room for these new additions. You have until February 15 to play these if you’d like to give them a spin before they disappear, and of course, you can purchase these games with a 20% discount as long as you do so before they leave the service.

  • A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • EA Sports UFC 3 (Console via EA Play)
  • Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Recommended Videos

If you’re an RPG fan, you don’t want to miss the chance to play Tales of Arise. It’s a pretty hefty title, though, so you’ll need to give it your full attention if you want to complete the game before it leaves Game Pass. Don’t worry, we have a beginner’s guide to help out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Best video game controllers of all-time, ranked
A Super Nintendo Controller on a purple and black background.

It doesn't matter if you're playing the best game of all-time or one of the worst if you're holding a terrible controller. These are our gateway into the world of gaming, and depending on how they are designed can completely change how we look at a console. The best NES games wouldn't have taken off if it weren't for its controller, and we've only been iterating on them since then. Graphics are important, but the best consoles of all-time wouldn't have succeeded without a great controller. Let's go back through the ages and pick out the best controllers we've ever held.
Atari 2600

We have to hand it to Atari for keeping it simple but functional early on. A lot of competing consoles around now tried to get crazy with controllers, adding things like number pads and spinning dials. This joystick and button is about as limited as you can get for a controller but is more than enough for the type of games that were coming out at the time. It served as a great starting point to build off of.
NES controller

Read more
How to watch January 2025’s Xbox Developer_Direct
Hazel sits cross-legged in South of Midnight.

To kick off 2025, Microsoft is holding another Xbox Developer_Direct showcase to highlight four games making their way to Xbox Game Pass throughout 2025. We'll finally get a new look at games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight, and a surprise reveal from the show is also bound to create excitement. It's a show that Game Pass subscribers across any platform will want to tune into. To help with that, I've rounded up all the pertinent information surrounding the showcase, including how to watch it and what you should expect.
When is January 2025's Xbox Developer_Direct
The third annual Xbox Developer_Direct will take place at 10 a.m. PT on January 23, so you'll need to set aside some time midday on Thursday if you want to watch it live. Microsoft has not said how long the show will last, but Developer_Directs typically last 45 to 50 minutes, with lengthy segments dedicated to each title.
How to watch January 2025's Xbox Developer_Direct
As is the case with most of its first-party showcases, you can expect the latest Developer_Direct to live-streamed across official Xbox and Bethesda channels on YouTube and Twitch. We'll embed the YouTube limk for the Developer_Direct into this article as soon as it's available so you can watch the whole show right from this webpage.
What to expect from January 2025's Xbox Developer_Direct
Xbox Developer_Directs aren't like Nintendo Directs because they give us extended looks at a smaller number of games rather than rapid-fire looks at several. Microsoft confirmed that four games will be featured in this year's Developer_Direct, and we know three of them: South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages.

South of Midnight is a new action-adventure game inspired by the culture and mythology of the American Deep South. It's the first game We Happy Few and Contrast developer Compulsion Games has released since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2018. Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an stylish turn-based RPG from a new independent European studio called Sandfall Interactive.

Read more
The best split-screen Xbox Series X games

Gaming is a fantastic way to bring people together. A lot of the best Xbox Series X games tend to focus on multiplayer experiences, such as FPS games or co-op games. While online play and cross-platform games make it easier than ever to play with people across the world, only certain games are built to let you and a partner play together on the same console. Split-screen games only require you to have a spare controller to both join in on the fun side-by-side. These can be cooperative adventures, creative sandboxes, shooters, and everything in between. The only trouble is figuring out which games actually have split-screen support, and which of those are the best ones to get. We'll be your player 2 and suggest the best split-screen games for Xbox Series X.

Don't forget that there are also upcoming Xbox Series X games that will have split-screen support as well.

Read more