Avowed and two more titles come to Xbox Game Pass in February

It’s a new month, and that means a new lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass — including the long-awaited Avowed, Obsidian’s take on a fantasy RPG. Here are the titles and their respective release dates.
- Far Cry: New Dawn — February 4 (Standard, Ultimate, PC)
- Another Crab’s Treasure — February 5 (Standard)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — February 5 (Standard)
- Starfield — February 5 (Standard)
- Madden NFL 25 — February 6 (Ultimate, PC)
- Kingdom Two Crowns — February 13 (Standard)
- Avowed — February 18 (Ultimate, PC)
If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscriber, you might have already seen or even played a few of these games. If you are on the Standard plan, you’ll have to wait a little longer to play the new arrivals, but you will get the chance to play Starfield if you haven’t yet.
Sadly, a few games will be leaving Game Pass to make room for these new additions. You have until February 15 to play these if you’d like to give them a spin before they disappear, and of course, you can purchase these games with a 20% discount as long as you do so before they leave the service.
- A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (Console via EA Play)
- Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)
If you’re an RPG fan, you don’t want to miss the chance to play Tales of Arise. It’s a pretty hefty title, though, so you’ll need to give it your full attention if you want to complete the game before it leaves Game Pass. Don’t worry, we have a beginner’s guide to help out.