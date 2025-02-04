Avowed and two more titles come to Xbox Game Pass in February

It’s a new month, and that means a new lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass — including the long-awaited Avowed, Obsidian’s take on a fantasy RPG. Here are the titles and their respective release dates.

Far Cry: New Dawn — February 4 (Standard, Ultimate, PC)

Another Crab’s Treasure — February 5 (Standard)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — February 5 (Standard)

Starfield — February 5 (Standard)

Madden NFL 25 — February 6 (Ultimate, PC)

Kingdom Two Crowns — February 13 (Standard)

Avowed — February 18 (Ultimate, PC)

If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscriber, you might have already seen or even played a few of these games. If you are on the Standard plan, you’ll have to wait a little longer to play the new arrivals, but you will get the chance to play Starfield if you haven’t yet.

Avowed Story Trailer - Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Sadly, a few games will be leaving Game Pass to make room for these new additions. You have until February 15 to play these if you’d like to give them a spin before they disappear, and of course, you can purchase these games with a 20% discount as long as you do so before they leave the service.

A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports UFC 3 (Console via EA Play)

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you’re an RPG fan, you don’t want to miss the chance to play Tales of Arise. It’s a pretty hefty title, though, so you’ll need to give it your full attention if you want to complete the game before it leaves Game Pass. Don’t worry, we have a beginner’s guide to help out.