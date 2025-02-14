3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 14-16)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Overcooked! 2 Fallout: New Vegas Age of Mythology: Retold

Not only is it Valentine’s Day weekend, but we’re also on the verge of Xbox’s first major release of the year with Avowed. Those with early access can already start playing it, but the rest of us waiting for it to be added to Game Pass will need to wait a few more days. With that upcoming Xbox Series X game in mind, as well as the holiday being a perfect excuse to recommend a great game for couples, we picked out some gems for you to enjoy this weekend. As always, we made sure to offer a nice diverse selection of genres to give you plenty of options but you can’t go wrong downloading any of these games this weekend.

Overcooked! 2

You don’t need to be in any kind of relationship to enjoy Overcooked! 2, but it is a game you will want to play in co-op. Technically it is a game you could play on your own, but that removes the chaotic energy of trying to coordinate and synergize with your partners in situations designed to be as inefficient as possible. Because the game uses such simple controls and a concept that most people will be able to grasp quickly, this is a fantastic game to introduce new gamers to as well. There are a ton of levels, and going for the high scores on each one is a real test of teamwork, but even just jumping in for a fun party night with Overcooked! 2 is satisfying.

Recommended Videos

Overcooked! 2 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Fallout: New Vegas

We already know a lot of Game Pass subscribers are waiting for Avowed to unlock for the masses, but you can still get your RPG fix with Fallout: New Vegas in the meantime. Sure, this is a huge game that you probably won’t be able to finish before Avowed comes out, but it could be the perfect appetizer if you don’t mind dipping in and out. This is Obsidian’s take on the Fallout universe and features the same level of world building, character writing, and dynamic quests that you can expect in Avowed, only with far better visuals and performance. The fact that it is often considered the best Fallout game despite its age, bugs, and glitches is a testament to the quality of its writing.

Fallout: New Vegas is available now on PS3, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Age of Mythology: Retold

If you are skipping out on Civilization VII for whatever reason but still want to enjoy a great strategy game, Age of Mythology: Retold hit the service last year without much fanfare. That’s a shame because it is a fantastic game that works remarkably well on a console. You will control a growing civilization, but with a mythological twist of including gods and monsters to help defeat your enemies. It makes it a bit less strict than other strategy games by letting you have a bit more fun with how you engage with your opponents.

Age of Mythology: Retold is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.