All Fallout games, ranked

A TV show based on the Fallout series of video games debuted on Amazon Prime this week, and now Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 are both getting new content themed around the show.

Free-to-play vault management game Fallout Shelter will get a new eight-mission questline. Playing through this quest will net players six new vault dwellers, including Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus, and Walton Goggins' The Ghoul. Bethesda is also adding other items themed around the series to the game, including a pre-war Cowboy outfit, The Ghoul's revolver, a wedding dress, and a Vault 33 jumpsuit. That last item will be available for free to anyone who logs into the game between today and May 7.