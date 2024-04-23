All Fallout games, ranked

Who would’ve thought the post-apocalypse could be such a fun time? The Fallout franchise has taken the idea of a Mad Max–like future and not only made it into a wildly popular game franchise but also a hit TV series. The core franchise has been around since the late ’90s, and yet we’ve had only a handful of mainline entries in the series since it was revived by Bethesda with Fallout 3. With Starfield in the rearview mirror and the next Elder Scrolls title currently being the dev team’s focus, it could be close to another decade before we can set foot in the wasteland ourselves once again. What better time, then, to look back at the franchise and rank all the games from best to worst?
Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 2
Fallout Shelter
Fallout 76
Well, maybe changing things too much isn’t such a good thing as Fallout 76 showed. On paper, Fallout 76 sounded like every fan’s dream game. It was going to be a full Fallout experience, but multiplayer. What could go wrong? At launch, it might be easier to list what didn’t go wrong with Fallout 76. The game was ugly, ran poorly, was riddled with bugs, had no NPCs, boring and repetitive quests, and so on. Granted, the game has been improved a ton in the years since with many patches and expansions, but that core idea just never came together to make a good Fallout game. Something about that magic was lost in the transition to a multiplayer, persistent game.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Fallout 3 mods
- The best Fallout 76 mods
- The best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them
- All Fallout 4 cheats and console commands
- The best games on Netflix Games