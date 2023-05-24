 Skip to main content
The most exciting PlayStation Showcase trailers you shouldn’t miss

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Sony returned to its long-form PlayStation Showcase format today with an hourlong reveal stream showing off what’s next for the PlayStation 5. The stream was filled with plenty of exciting announcements, from a remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to a spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer. Those were just a few of the games shown off during the stream though, which was packed with trailers.

There was a lot to see and no one would blame you if you missed a few things during the hour. From astonishing indie games from celebrated studios to a mysterious new project from Bungie, these are the trailers you need to catch up on if you missed the show.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Gameplay Reveal

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was always going to be the star of any 2023 PlayStation Showcase, as it’s Sony’s next big first-party exclusive. Sure enough, it was the grand reveal of this stream — and it delivered on the hype. The long gameplay clip we saw showed off some astonishing action, as Peter Parker and Miles Morales zipped around New York City. It also showed off some of Peter’s new black suit powers and introduced us to Kraven the Hunter. Sadly, it didn’t provide the one thing fans were craving: a release date. It’s still just scheduled to launch this fall.

Marathon

Marathon - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has been quiet ever since it was acquired by Sony, mostly focusing on its tentpole MMO. That changed during the PlayStation Showcase with the reveal of its latest game, Marathon. The mysterious clip showed off what appears to be a trippy sci-fi shooter, though details are very sparse. A description for the game on YouTube calls it a PVP extraction shooter, and it’s coming to PS5 and PC. Otherwise, all we do know is that the project is a revival of a classic 1990s Bungie shooter series.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake

A Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake was heavily rumored leading up to Sony’s showcase, and those rumors turned out to be entirely true. We got a goosebump-inducing cinematic trailer revealing the project that showed Snake hidden away in a jungle as the game’s iconic theme song played. As a trailer, it wasn’t terribly informative. We didn’t see a second of gameplay, and it was merely a good tease. Still, it’s exciting to see one of the best games of all time getting a deserved remake.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

The first Ghostrunner game was something of a hidden gem when it launched. The fast-paced first-person action game featured furious swordplay and quick-paced traversal puzzles. The series is getting a much bigger sequel ,and we saw a first glimpse of it during the show. Ghostrunner 2‘s trailer showed off more stylish action, but it also introduced a vehicle-driving component, as we see its main character zipping around on a motorcycle. It’s a seriously cool clip that’s worth checking out.

Sword of the Sea

Sword of the Sea - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

I can’t imagine a lot of bingo cards created for the show had a new game from the team behind Journey on it, but that’s exactly what we got with Sword of the Sea. Developer Giant Squid unveiled its latest project, which once again takes players back to the desert. The astonishing teaser shows a character skateboarding over sand on a sword, making it look like a cross between Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Journey. It’s one of the more exciting indie announcements we got on a stream full of them.

Neva

Neva - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

It wouldn’t be a stream without a good indie tearjerker. Neva is the latest game from the team behind Gris, and it looks like it won’t leave a dry eye in the house. While we didn’t see much in the way of gameplay, we did get a tearjerking trailer that chronicled a tragic story of a woman and majestic forest creature. You can probably guess what happens in it, but it’s worth watching to see its gorgeous art style in action.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 - 1st Trailer

When Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first announced, it seemed like we wouldn’t hear much about it for a long time. So it came as a bit of a shock when the sequel got a full gameplay trailer during the showcase. There’s a lot to unpack in the dense clip, which shows off both cinematics and bloody combat, And of course, we also get a glimpse at a fierce fire-breathing dragon — how could you not show one when “dragon” is in your game title, right? Unfortunately, we don’t know much more than that, as we still don’t have a release date for the game.

Ultros

Ultros - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

What usually sticks with me most from these shows isn’t flashy, high-budget shooters (which we saw a lot of), but visually inventive indie games that feature memorable art. In that category, Ultros stole the show. Set to launch on PS4 and PS5 next year, the title appears to be a trippy Metroidvania adventure with a phenomenal art style inspired by Moebius. It’s the kind of trailer you need to see to believe, so check it out in all of its multicolored glory.

Those are just a few of the trailers shown during PlayStation’s packed show. For a full rundown of what was shown, check out our complete list of announcements from the showcase.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry.
