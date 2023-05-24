Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a modern remake. Revealed at today’s PlayStation Showcase is a new remake from Konami. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but a Metal Gear Solid remaster collection is coming this fall.

Rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater began to pop up earlier this year, with some teasing that the game would be present at the PlayStation Showcase. Those rumors proved true as the project got a trailer during Sony’s big show. The game is also coming to Xbox, judging by a tweet from the publisher.

Metal Gear Solid 3′s remake appears to be a ground-up rebuild of the original Snake Eater for PS2, a game we recently hailed as one of the 50 best games of all time. The trailer shown during PlayStation’s show didn’t give much information, though. All we saw was a cinematic trailer that showed Solid Snake hiding in the jungle. No gameplay was shown and details remain very sparse.

Not only is Konami giving fans a remake of this PS2 gem a new Metal Gear classic collection is also set to launch alongside it. The pack of games includes Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 in their original state, bringing newcomers an easy way to get into the series before the remake of 3 drops.

While this is the first time Metal Gear Solid 3 is being fully remade, it’s been remastered multiple times for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita for the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection. It was also remastered in a 3D exclusive port for the Nintendo 3DS.

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is set to launch on for the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.

