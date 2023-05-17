 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation Showcase 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Giovanni Colantonio
By

It’s been a very long time since the last PlayStation Showcase. While Sony has held tons of smaller State of Play streams over the years, it doesn’t often host Nintendo Direct-sized events that give a wide picture of what’s coming to the PS5. That’ll change next week when the company hosts a proper PlayStation Showcase, just a few weeks before Summer Game Fest.

Details on what we’ll see at the event are sparse for now, but there’s a lot we can already predict. You won’t want to miss out on this one, so here’s everything you need to know so you can catch it when it right when it airs.

Recommended Videos

When is PlayStation Showcase?

A promo image detailing Sony's 2-23 PlayStation Showcase.

PlayStation Showcase will air at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 24. The show will run for just a bit over an hour, making it one of Sony’s longest live streams in years.

How to watch PlayStation Showcase

As with every Sony stream, you’ll have two ways to watch: YouTube and Twitch. Sony is welcoming content creators to co-stream the event, but it notes that the show will feature copyrighted music. Still, that’s unlikely to stop your favorite content creator from streaming it considering the size of the event.

What to expect from PlayStation Showcase

Spider-Man attacks an enemy while wearing a metal spider suit in Spider-Man 2.

Sony says it’ll be focusing on both PS5 and PlayStation VR2 games, including new titles from PlayStation Studios. That detail is significant, as we’re currently in the dark about what Sony has cooking. We can expect to see a glimpse at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 here, but the first-party slate is a mystery otherwise. We do know that a Last of Us multiplayer game is in the works, as well as a Wolverine game from Insomniac, so there’s a good chance one of those could appear. Otherwise, expect some games that have yet to be announced.

The stream will also feature updates from third-party studios and indie creators, which opens up a lot of possibilities. With Final Fantasy XVI right around the corner, there’s a fair chance we see another glimpse of it here. More excitingly, we could also get a look at Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which is scheduled to drop this winter. Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake also seems like a shoo-in for the show considering it’s a major PlayStation exclusive.

What you’ll really want to keep an eye out for, though, is Mortal Kombat. A new installment in the series has been heavily teased in recent months and there are already detailed reports flying around about what it’ll entail. Considering that series creator Ed Boon tweeted “This week should be fun” shortly before the PlayStation Showcase announcement, there’s good reason to guess that it could show up here.

What not to expect

Usually I’d tell you to temper your expectations here, but all bets are off. This is a major PlayStation Showcase coming at a time when both the PS5 and PSVR2’s upcoming release schedule is unclear. Sony has to fill up its slate with exciting announcements, and there’s a good chance it’s been saving up some ammunition. Let your imagination run wild here.

Editors' Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
How to unlock the Serpent’s Head in Resident Evil 4
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

When you reach the grand hall of the castle in Resident Evil 4, you'll find yourself needing to collect three heads to place on a chimera statue. While the Lion's Head and Goat's Head are both fairly straightforward combat challenges, the Serpent's Head is locked behind a gated display case that requires you to do a bit of puzzle-solving. Here's how to get it.
How to unlock the Serpent's Head
The Serpent's Head can be seen locked inside a display case upon first entering the dining hall through the door next to the chimera statue. You'll need to solve a puzzle to get it open, so head to the back of the hall and take a look at the two massive pictures on the wall there.

Each picture corresponds with a spot where either Leon or Ashley should sit. Leon needs to sit where the king is seated in the picture on the right, while Ashley needs to sit where the queen is seated in the picture on the left. If you'd like to figure the rest out for yourself, just take notes about the locations of the silverware, what types of food are plated, and so on to see what you can figure out. For the exact seating locations, though, we've got you covered below.

Read more
How to get the TMP in Resident Evil 4
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 has a handful of really great guns to pick from as you slay hundreds of baddies throughout its spooky Spanish village, and in most cases, you'll need to push through a lot of chapters to get to some of the best ones the game has to offer. But in the case of the TMP – Resident Evil 4's small and deadly SMG – you'll actually be able to get it relatively early in the adventure. While it may not be the best weapon in the game, it's a nice option to have on you for filling larger enemies with bullets. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on it below.
Where to buy the TMP and why you should
The TMP is available beginning in Chapter 3 of the campaign. Simply speak to the merchant once you come across him, and he'll have the TMP for sale. If you need some extra money to pick it up, sell a few treasures or slay some enemies.

The real question is whether or not the TMP is worth the investment, and the answer is a resounding "yes" for most players. Given Resident Evil 4's penchant for throwing large groups of foes at you at once, it can be very useful to have a weapon that can handle such onslaughts. The TMP is great for spraying these mobs of enemies with bullets to keep them at bay, especially given that the gun has a very large magazine, meaning that you can keep firing for quite a while without worrying about reloading.

Read more
Atari is publishing its first VR game, and it’s coming to PSVR2
Hands in VR control an Atari 2600 joystick in Pixel Ripped 1978.

Legendary game giant Atari is breaking into VR. This summer, the company will publish Pixel Ripped 1978, the third entry in the standout VR Pixel Ripped series. It will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 and be compatible with both PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2.

Pixel Ripped 1978 - Announcement Trailer

Read more