Here’s the full schedule of summer video game livestreams

E3 is not taking place this year, but a plethora of independently created video game announcement livestreams are popping up. From Sony to Geoff Keighley to THQ Nordic, a lot of people and companies are airing video game livestreams that gaming fans will want to tune into over the course of this summer.

These are the most important video game reveal-focused livestreams that you should keep an eye on between June and August 2022 via Digital Trends’ Summer Gaming Marathon coverage.

June 2: State of Play

Sony is holding another State of Play at 3 p.m. PT on June 2. Similar to March’s showcase, this one will feature multiple games, rather than being dedicated to one game like Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy State of Play streams. Specifically, Sony says in a PlayStation Blog post that its fans should expect “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” It doesn’t look like God of War: Ragnarok will show up here, but it will certainly be a welcome surprise if it does.

June 9: Summer Game Fest

This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.



It's going to be a great month for video game fans.



Get ready! pic.twitter.com/vLaRGnbtBK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022

At 11 a.m. PT on June 9, Geoff Keighley will host his second annual Summer Game Fest livestream dedicated to showing exciting games from publishers big and small. The re-reveal of Elden Ring happened during last year’s stream, so this is definitely a stream that you’ll want to keep an eye on. The tweet above confirms that major publishers like 2K, Activision, Capcom, EA, PlayStation, Sega, WB Games, and Xbox are participating. The showcase will last two hours.

June 9: Day of the Devs: SGF Edition

Summer Game Fest’s showcase will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition at 1 p.m. PT. This showcase will highlight a variety of upcoming video games. A press release for the event confirms that it will feature a new trailer for Bear and Breakfast and a new game from Monument Valley developer Ustwo Games, in addition to plenty of other independent developers.

June 10: Tribeca Games Spotlight

As part of Summer Game Fest, Tribeca will highlight its 2022 game selections during a livestream at 12 p.m. PT on June 10. We know that Tribeca’s game selections this year are A Plague Tale: Requiem, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course, Immortality, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, The Cub, Thirsty Suitors, and Venba, so this livestream won’t have much in the way of surprises. Still, it will provide updates on some of the industry’s best-looking indie games.

June 11: Wholesome Direct 2022

Wholesome Direct is a yearly livestream that highlights cute indie games that are much more wholesome than violent. The event’s organizers tease that this year’s event will have “new game reveals, exclusive footage, and even games that will launch during the show,” so it’s worth tuning into if you want to see what cute indie games should be on your radar.

June 11: Future Games Show

GamesRadar is holding yet another gaming showcase at 12 p.m. PT on June 11. Future Games Show livestreams often focus on highlighting cool indie and AA games, so don’t expect the next major AAA bombshell to be here. But we can expect reveals from companies like Amanita Design, Team17, and Thunderful. Overall, GamesRadar claims that 40 games will be shown during June’s Future Games Show.

June 12: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (no Activision just yet) returns at 10 a.m. PT on June 12. Even though Redfall and Starfield were both recently delayed to 2023, this is still probably going to contain our best looks at these games yet! On top of that, there are plenty of other upcoming Xbox exclusives that Microsoft could show like Avowed, Fable, the new Forza Motorsport, Contraband, and Perfect Dark. Ultimately, Microsoft has a lot to prove with this year’s showcase as it needs to demonstrate why 2022 will still be a compelling year for Xbox consoles and Game Pass without Redfall and Starfield.

June 12: PC Gaming Show

Just a couple of hours after Xbox and Bethesda’s showcase, you can expect PC Gamer to hold an announcement-filled livestream of its own. The PC Gaming Show starts at 12:30 p.m. on June 12 and will contain over 45 upcoming PC games. Titles teased by PC Gamer so far include Arma 4, a Half-Life: Alyx mod called Levitation, Immortality, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Victoria 3, and unannounced games from Klei Entertainment and 11 Bit Studios. If you’re a fan of PC Gaming, this is definitely a show you’ll want to tune into.

August 12: THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic, one of the more well-known subsidiaries of Embracer Group, will hold a showcase of its own this August. While THQ Nordic hasn’t confirmed what titles its showing yet, a sizzle reel for the event featured SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Jagged Alliance 3, and Outcast 2 – A New Beginning. The event begins at 12 p.m. PT on August 12 and will be preceded by a preshow featuring HandyGames, another Embracer subsidiary.

August 24: Future Games Show

Yes, another Future Games Show from GamesRadar will take place this August. We don’t know when this livestream will start or what games will be featured as GamesRadar’s focus is currently on the June showcase. As we get closed to Gamescom and this event though, we’ll almost certainly learn more.

August 24-28: Gamescom 2022

While E3 isn’t happening this year, its European counterpart is. Gamescom 2022 will be held between August 24 and August 28 both in-person in Cologne, Germany, and online. While specific times and featured games haven’t been teased yet, the event’s website confirms that game showcase livestreams like Gamescom: Opening Night Live and Gamescom: Awesome Indies will return this August during the event.

As this long Summer Gaming Marathon begins, more events are bound to be revealed. We’ll update this post as more companies announce their summer gaming showcases.

