 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect Dark development unaffected by Crystal Dynamics sale

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft and The Initiative confirmed that Crystal Dynamics is still assisting with the development of a new Perfect Dark game following the news of Crystal Dynamics’ change of ownership.

On May 2, Embracer Group purchased Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and the series associated with those studios from Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix. As the studio changed hands, it was possible that outside deals like this one with Microsoft could be at risk.

Clearly, that’s not the case, even if Microsoft is surprisingly not the one to acquire Crystal Dynamics. Following the announcement, The Initiative confirmed Crystal Dynamics’ continued involvement with Perfect Dark via a tweet.

“We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio,” The Initiative’s tweet says. “Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter.”

We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio. Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter. https://t.co/9gG2VGUV8u

&mdash; TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) May 2, 2022

The Initiative is a brand-new studio formed by Microsoft to work on Perfect Dark. The studio has reportedly experienced a high amount of turnover as it builds itself up, so studio head Darrell Gallagher brought his former studio, Crystal Dynamics, on board to help get Perfect Dark over the finish line. 

Outside of Perfect Dark, Crystal Dynamics is also working on “exciting experiences from our beloved portfolio of franchises as well as original concepts and IPs developed with partners,” according to a tweet from the developer. That includes a brand-new Tomb Raider game built with Unreal Engine 5. 

The new Perfect Dark game still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S. Hopefully, we will see the game again at Xbox and Bethesda’s showcase this June!

Editors' Recommendations

Square Enix sells Tomb Raider, Deus Ex developers to Embracer

Lara Croft runs from a crashing plane in Tomb Raider.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games

The crew of the Saints Row reboot stands against a wall.

Sniper Elite 5 turns World War II into an immersive sim

Karl aims down sights at an enemy in Sniper Elite 5.

The best upcoming PC games

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The best Netflix original movies (May 2022)

The cast of Operation Mincemeat.

The best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now (May 2022)

Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning in War of the Worlds.

The best documentaries on Netflix right now (May 2022)

John Wayne Gacy's mugshot from Conversations with a Killer.

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix (May 2022)

Bo Burnham projecting his image in Inside comedy special.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix (May 2022)

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as Sally and Harry sitting in a diner from the rom com When Harry Met Sally.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Best camera deals for May 2022

nikon d850 review 15