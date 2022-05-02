Perfect Dark development unaffected by Crystal Dynamics sale

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft and The Initiative confirmed that Crystal Dynamics is still assisting with the development of a new Perfect Dark game following the news of Crystal Dynamics’ change of ownership.

On May 2, Embracer Group purchased Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and the series associated with those studios from Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix. As the studio changed hands, it was possible that outside deals like this one with Microsoft could be at risk.

Clearly, that’s not the case, even if Microsoft is surprisingly not the one to acquire Crystal Dynamics. Following the announcement, The Initiative confirmed Crystal Dynamics’ continued involvement with Perfect Dark via a tweet.

“We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio,” The Initiative’s tweet says. “Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter.”

The Initiative is a brand-new studio formed by Microsoft to work on Perfect Dark. The studio has reportedly experienced a high amount of turnover as it builds itself up, so studio head Darrell Gallagher brought his former studio, Crystal Dynamics, on board to help get Perfect Dark over the finish line.

Outside of Perfect Dark, Crystal Dynamics is also working on “exciting experiences from our beloved portfolio of franchises as well as original concepts and IPs developed with partners,” according to a tweet from the developer. That includes a brand-new Tomb Raider game built with Unreal Engine 5.

The new Perfect Dark game still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S. Hopefully, we will see the game again at Xbox and Bethesda’s showcase this June!

