Microsoft’s price hike on Xbox games will apply to PC, Steam

George Yang
By

Microsoft confirmed to Digital Trends that the impending price increase on its first-party games will apply to its PC releases as well. The change will happen in 2023 and affect upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport.

This morning, IGN reported that Microsoft will be raising the prices of Xbox Series X|S games from $60 to $70. Digital Trends asked Microsoft if this would also apply to the PC versions of its games. A Microsoft spokesperson said, “Yes, starting in 2023, our new, full-priced games will be $69.99 across console and PC storefronts. This price reflects the content, scale, and complexity of these titles, regardless of platform. These games will also be available on day one with Game Pass.”

Microsoft will be the latest company to join others such as Sony, Activision, and Electronic Arts, which have already been charging $70 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of their games. Xbox chief Phil Spencer told IGN that Microsoft wouldn’t start raising prices on Xbox’s products and services until after the holiday period was over, but it will be in full effect by the time Xbox’s big 2023 releases roll around.

This price hike everywhere makes Xbox Game Pass look like an even more enticing offer, as subscribers only have to pay up to $15 per month for access to a wide variety of titles rather than an upfront cost of $70 for a single first-party Xbox game. Thankfully, Game Pass has not seen a price increase yet, and neither have the Xbox Series X and S consoles. Sony increased the price of the PS5 in markets outside of the U.S. earlier this year.

