With this year’s E3 conference completely canceled, companies are taking the season for game reveals and showcases into their own hands. To that end, Xbox has revealed its own E3-season presentation, the purposefully-named Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Save the date! Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

At first glance, it’s a little strange that Xbox and Bethesda are once again being differentiated in the event’s title seeing as how they’re essentially one and the same. Since ZeniMax Media’s acquisition by Microsoft in 2021, Bethesda has been under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. But leaving its name separate is a tell; Microsoft wants viewers to know that Bethesda will definitely be presenting games that it’s working on.

Currently, the blockbuster studio has two titles in the works, both of which will whip fans into a frenzy with any trailer: Starfield, which is set to launch on November 11, and The Elder Scrolls VI, a long-awaited sequel to Skyrim.

Of course, the showcase will also feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios” as well, according to the event’s announcement post on the Xbox Wire. It’s certainly not as clear what viewers can expect from those studios, simply because there are so many with games in development. Obsidian’s own Elder Scrolls-like game, Avowed is still in development, as is a new Fable game from Playground Games. We haven’t seen anything about either title for quite a while, so they’re primed for a showing.

Regardless of what Microsoft has planned for the showcase, fans will have to wait just over a month to see what the massive company has in store. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is set to air on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT and can be caught on Xbox’s various social media pages, as well as its YouTube and Twitch channels.

Editors' Recommendations