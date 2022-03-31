  1. Gaming

E3 2022 is reportedly canceled, physically and digitally

DeAngelo Epps
By

E3 2022 has been canceled, both digitally and in-person, according to a series or reports. After canning hopes of an in-person event earlier this year, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has informed its partners that a digital event won’t be happening this year either.

The news of the event being halted for the year comes from a tweet from Razer PR lead Will Powers. Powers stated that he received an email detailing E3 digital’s cancellation before the ESA even put out an official statement. That tweet was later confirmed by various partners and press.

Just got an email… It&#39;s official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this…

&mdash; Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

This isn’t the first time E3 has been canceled. The 2020 show was shut down during the first year of the pandemic, with it making a digital-only return in 2021. Some hoped that the show might return to in-person in 2022, but those hopes were dashed in January when the ESA canceled the live show due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. When the ESA announced that news, it didn’t confirm that an E3 showcase would happen at all in 2022, though some assumed it meant a digital pivot was coming.

In a report from IGN, sources connected to the event claim that discussions about a possible digital E3 have been ongoing ever since the cancellation of the physical equivalent. However, a lack of momentum reportedly stalled the ESA’s plans.

IGN’s sources state that the ESA seems to be making plans to regroup for a larger comeback in 2023. The ESA has yet to put out an official statement claiming that anything is being planned, let alone an official cancellation announcement of a potential digital event.

Digital Trends has reached out to the ESA for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Pixel 6a retail box leak gives glimpse of its design

A closer look at the Google Pixel 6 camera array. Credits: Andy Boxall/Digital Trends.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson reunite in Project Artemis

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Hyper Light Drifter gets a 3D co-op follow-up

A character slashes at monsters in Hyper Light Breaker.

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

How to fast charge your iPhone

iPhone lock screen

Google I/O 2022: Latest news, dates, and registration

Logo for Google I/O 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land beginner’s guide

Kirby riding a star in Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

YouTube TV finally adds picture-in-picture for iPhone and iPad

YouTube TV shown picture-in-picture atop a web browser on an iPhone.

How to merge layers in Photoshop

A laptop and PC/computer with an image editor program open.

Best places to land in Warzone

Shot of Caldera, the new Warzone Pacific map.

How to clear a scratch disk in Photoshop

A photographers computer with a PC in the background, which has an image editing program (Photoshop) open.

How to blend in Photoshop

An editor working on a desktop.

Boon review: Neo-Western provides action with little payoff

Neal McDonough holds a shotgun and points a shotgun in a scene from Boon.