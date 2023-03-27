Ubisoft will no longer be attending E3 2023, even though it said it would participate in February. Instead, the game publisher behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry plans to hold its own Ubisoft Forward Live event in Los Angeles this June.

Ubisoft confirmed its change in plans to Video Games Chronicle today, with a spokesperson saying that while Ubisoft “initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction.” This is a change in messaging from just over a month ago when Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said, “If E3 happens, we will be there, and we will have a lot of things to show.”

What caused this change of heart in Ubisoft is unclear. However, it seems like the company found that it could still successfully promote its game lineup without being attached to the Entertainment Software Association’s event. We don’t know much about the Ubisoft Forward Live event other than it’ll take place on June 12 in Los Angeles, but Ubisoft tells VGC that “we look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

This puts E3 2023 in a weird overall spot, as we currently know more about the companies that won’t be at the event — like Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Nintendo — than we do about the publishers that will actually be there. After being canceled in 2020 and 2022 and being digital-only in 2021, E3 2023 was supposed to be the annual gaming trade show’s grand return. Right now, though, the relevance and viability of E3 2023 are questionable.

ReedPop has not yet commented on the fact that Ubisoft is no longer attending E3 2023.

