Everything announced at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward

The summer of gaming continues with Ubisoft’s dedicated showcase on Monday. Ubisoft Forward will break down the publisher’s upcoming slate across a preshow and main show. We’re not expecting too many surprises since the company has already revealed some of its biggest announcements. We got news of the open-world Star Wars: Outlaws at the Xbox Games Showcase and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at the Summer Game Fest kickoff, and we expect that there will be more details on both during this Ubisoft Forward.

The big news, though, will likely revolve around Assassin’s Creed, specifically the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to release in October. However, you can also expect appearances from Assassin’s Creed Jade and Nexus VR. We’ll be breaking down all the show’s announcements, along with trailers and other relevant news, below as Ubisoft Forward airs, so stay tuned.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora set to release on December 7

The first story trailer for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora showed off our Na’vi heroine and her journey from being trained by the RDA to living on Pandora after being put into cryosleep for 15 years after an attack. Now that she’s awake and the humans are back on Pandora, she seeks to protect her home. This first-person, single-player adventure, which will also feature optional two-player co-op, is set to release on December 7, 2023.

Everything else announced

Just Dance 2024 was announced for October 24 with songs from Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, and more.

Ubisoft says it hopes XDefiant can launch later this summer, but it will be holding an open session first from June 21-23 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown deep dive revealed more about the story and gameplay.

Adi Shankar made a flashy appearance to announce Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be released later this year, along with a trailer.

Opening Act Preshow Announcements

Rainbow Six Siege streamers reflect on updates that have come to the game over the past year.

Siege to Win , a Rainbow Six Siege esports documentary, gets a new trailer and will release in August.

The Brawlhalla Iron Legion limited-time bundle is now available to claim through Prime Gaming.

