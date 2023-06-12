 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward

Carli Velocci
By
Ubisoft Forward live from LA
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

The summer of gaming continues with Ubisoft’s dedicated showcase on Monday. Ubisoft Forward will break down the publisher’s upcoming slate across a preshow and main show. We’re not expecting too many surprises since the company has already revealed some of its biggest announcements. We got news of the open-world Star Wars: Outlaws at the Xbox Games Showcase and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at the Summer Game Fest kickoff, and we expect that there will be more details on both during this Ubisoft Forward.

The big news, though, will likely revolve around Assassin’s Creed, specifically the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to release in October. However, you can also expect appearances from Assassin’s Creed Jade and Nexus VR. We’ll be breaking down all the show’s announcements, along with trailers and other relevant news, below as Ubisoft Forward airs, so stay tuned.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora set to release on December 7

The first story trailer for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora showed off our Na’vi heroine and her journey from being trained by the RDA to living on Pandora after being put into cryosleep for 15 years after an attack. Now that she’s awake and the humans are back on Pandora, she seeks to protect her home. This first-person, single-player adventure, which will also feature optional two-player co-op, is set to release on December 7, 2023.

Everything else announced

  • Just Dance 2024 was announced for October 24 with songs from Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, and more.
  • Ubisoft says it hopes XDefiant can launch later this summer, but it will be holding an open session first from June 21-23 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown deep dive revealed more about the story and gameplay.
  • Adi Shankar made a flashy appearance to announce Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be released later this year, along with a trailer.

Opening Act Preshow Announcements

  • Rainbow Six Siege streamers reflect on updates that have come to the game over the past year.
  • Siege to Win, a Rainbow Six Siege esports documentary, gets a new trailer and will release in August.
  • The Brawlhalla Iron Legion limited-time bundle is now available to claim through Prime Gaming.

Topics
Frostpunk 2 will force players to quell humanity’s ambition in 2024
A Frostpunk 2 leader looks over his city

Frostpunk 2 finally reemerged during the PC Gaming Show today, where we learned that it will release on PC in 2024 and that it takes place 30 years after the events of the original game.

Frostpunk 2 | The City Must Not Fall Trailer

Read more
Starfield looks like the culmination of every Bethesda game
Starfield astronaut on moon

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct have come and gone, culminating with over 45 minutes of new gameplay footage of the upcoming spacefaring RPG, which is also Bethesda Game Studios' first new IP in over 25 years.

Buckle up, because the new information dropped by Bethesda's entire development team is an interstellar jump from the meager offerings we received during 2022's Xbox Games Showcase. Almost all of Starfield's galaxy-spanning game systems have now been shown off in much fuller detail, from extensive character customization and context-rich dialogue to gravity-defying combat, shipbuilding, and planetary exploration.

Read more
A black Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD launches in September
A Carbon Black version of the Xbox Series S - 1 TB.

At the end of the Xbox Games Showcase portion of Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct double feature today, head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed brand new Xbox hardware. A black version of the Xbox Series S that has 1 TB of SSD storage was revealed.
Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD - World Premier Announce Trailer
The Carbon Black design of this system brings the smaller, digital-only console more in line with the color scheme of the Xbox Series X. For the most part, this new console will feature all of the same specs of the white Xbox Series S, with the expectation of storage space. Instead of only having 512 GB of storage, the Carbon Black Xbox Series S console will have a 1 TB SSD like the Xbox Series X. Considering that a lack of storage space is one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series S, this is a very nice alternative to have. 
Because it has more storage space, it will be slightly more expensive than the standard Xbox Series S. Instead of $300, the Xbox Series S - 1TB in Carbon Black will retail for $350. That means people interested in picking up an Xbox now have three different pricing tiers and versions of the console to consider. It's already available for preorder from Microsoft, and you'll only have to wait a couple of months to pick it up. 

Xbox Series S - 1 TB will be released on September 1 of this year. That means it will be released less than a week before the launch of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' highly anticipated Xbox-exclusive sci-fi RPG. Xbox finally seems to have a solid lineup of exclusives coming afterward, too, as Forza Motorsport finally comes out on October 10 and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed launch next year. 

Read more