Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Geoff Keighley will host his fourth Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony on August 22. This showcase — which serves as a stopgap of sorts between reveals at Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards — helps kick off a massive European gaming convention and tends to focus on significant news and updates for games that we already know about. Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in full form this year, with a 30-minute preshow and games like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and more already confirmed for the event.

It’s a pretty big event to keep track of, so we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 takes place, how you can watch it, and what you should expect from it.

Geoff Keighley presents at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Geoff Keighley

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Keighley has confirmed the main show for Gamescom Opening Night Live starts at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 22. He’s also confirmed that Kyle Bosman will host a 30-minute preshow that runs before the event, so you’ll actually want to tune in at 10:30 a.m. PT on August 22 if you don’t want to miss anything.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

You have a lot of options if you want to experience Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It’s actually possible to buy tickets to attend the event in person. But if you don’t live near Cologne, Germany, you’ll have to watch digitally. You’ll be able to do so on Gamescom’s or The Game Awards’ official YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded a YouTube premiere for the livestream below so you can come back to this page on August 22 to watch the event live. 

gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

As usual, Keighley has already revealed a lot of what players should expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. As this is being written on August 18, the following games (and one movie) have all been confirmed to make some sort of appearance during the show, which will be hosted by Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Crimson Desert
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Delta Force
  • Fort Solis
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nightingale
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon

That’s a pretty solid lineup, although they are all projects that are already pretty well-known. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Keighley explained that will mostly be the case this year. “This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year,” he said. Hopefully, this showcase will have a least one surprise on par with last year’s Dead Island 2 re-reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live or Summer Game Fest’s unexpected Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer. 

